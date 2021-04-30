Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market 2021 Developments, Technologies, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Whipsmartmi.com offers “Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market” from its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages and could be browsed @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Sodium-Hypophosphite-Market

The key players includes Arkema (France), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China), Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Jiangsu Danai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).

The sodium hypophosphite market is estimated to grow as increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, aviation, electronics, and construction is expected to drive this market in the coming years. Massive transformation in the industrial sector has made Asia Pacific a high growth market for sodium hypophosphite manufacturers. The region consists of populated countries such as China and India that have witnessed development in the electronics and automotive industries where hypophosphite finds widespread applications. The reducing agent segment is projected to dominate the sodium hypophosphite market during the forecast period. Sodium hypophosphite is used as a reducing agent, catalyst & stabilizer, and chemical intermediate. Sodium hypophosphite acts as a reducing agent for electroless nickel plating application, which finds its usage in the electronics and automotive industry.

The electrical segment is projected to dominate the sodium hypophosphite market during the forecast period. Sodium hypophosphite in its electrical grade is used for electroless nickel plating. Electroless nickel plating is gaining widespread acceptance in the automotive and electronics industry. Rising demand for water treatment in industrial applications is projected to drive the sodium hypophosphite market in Asia Pacific. The growing industrialization has increased the amount of waste discharged in water bodies. Additionally, unregulated discharge of industrial and domestic contaminants into water bodies causes health problems in human beings and the destruction of aquatic life, thereby necessitating the use of water treatment chemicals. The polluted water further affects the use of water for drinking, recreation, household needs, transportation, and commerce.

