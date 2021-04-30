COVID-19 Impact on North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Outlook to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America Medical device adhesive market is expected to reach US$ 7,114.7 million by 2027 from US$ 3,935.8 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019–2027.

Medical adhesive and sealants are the adhesives that are manufactured as per the medical grades. They are mainly used for assembling medical devices. They also help to optimize assembly speeds to enable better processing, greater output as well as lowering the associated costs. During recent years, along with the technological developments in medical device industry, the demand for medical adhesive and sealants has also increased significantly.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Puritan Medical Products

Mactac

Dymax Corporation

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants market segments and regions.

By Product

Synthetic Acrylic Silicone Cyanoacrylate Polyethylene Glycol Others

Natural Collagen Fibrin Albumin Others



By Application

Dental Denture Bonding Pit and Fissure Sealants Restorative Adhesives Luting Cements Orthodontic Bonding Tray Adhesives Dental Surgical Tissue Bonding

Internal Bone Cardiovascular Cranial Pulmonary Abdominal Others

External Tissue Bonding Agents Prosthesis Bonding Agents

Others

The research on the North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Medical Device Adhesives and Sealants market.

