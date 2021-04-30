Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd is The Best Data Collection Company in India, Data Collection in Research Market Research

We, as a leading market research company in India, assess, examine and audit retail research projects in a variety of domains like mobile, FMCG, tyre, optics, IT, durables, etc. With a team of 150+ field auditors across 16,000+ stores and 550+ cities, we offer retail measurement and retail census services using the best software in the industry to capture accurate data. We conduct a mobile-based survey for precision and digital mapping to identify market boundaries, and directing annual services of over 2 lacs + outlets.

Being a market research company, we have a varied client base across various industries. About 4000 stores are covered every month for in-store research. We lead Retail execution checks for multiple categories for large FMCG clients, with the most recent one being a launch study for a Global Nutrition client.

Data Collection Research Market Xcel Reports :- https://www.market-xcel.com/data-collection-techniques-and-research.html

Even a small issue can dent the goodwill of a business in a major way. Hence, it’s prudent for businesses to be prepared and disease proof than being sorry. The need for such inspections by a third party like us is thus accentuated by the following factors:

Integral for business continuity and success.

One lapse may tarnish the business image and continuity.

Shall offer assurance on safety and offer reassurance.

Shall restore and reinforce the confidence of the team and customers.

Will highlight gaps in the process and laid protocols.

You need it, if you are in any of the following business

Retail: FMCG Outlets, Durables Shops, Auto Service Stations, Auto Showrooms, Fuel Stations, Salons & Parlors, Spas, etc.

Services: Warehouse, Courier Company, Delivery, Transport – Bus or cab aggregator, etc.

Food: Restaurants, Ice Cream Parlors, Coffee Shops & Patisseries, Eateries, etc.

As the sample is largely represented hence the offline sale is seen to be featuring in prominence. But the shopping dynamics clearly indicate how online is starting to dominate festive sales as well (considering the internet penetration and online population) Those who have allocated Online Offline Both Online and Offline

Q8. Please tell me the percentage that you purchased from these mediums?

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com