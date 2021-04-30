Augmented Reality in Retail Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast

Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Augmented reality in retail refers to technology that allows digital information to be integrated into the user environment in real time via devices like smartphones or tablets. Augmented reality can help online retailers minimize their returns dramatically by offering an immersive digital experience of ‘try-before-you-buy.’ Innovative AR systems allow consumers to view goods from the comfort of their own homes in real time The need to start providing improved customer experience, enhance Internet penetration and boost IoT spending fuel demand for augmented reality in the retail market. The expansion of global augmented reality in the retail market is driven by increasing demand for online shopping, easy and convenient shopping, as well as the growth of the e-commerce market. According to Statista, an estimated 1.8 billion people worldwide are buying goods online in 2018. In the same year, global e-retail sales amounted to USD 2.8 trillion as well as projections show an increase of approximately to USD 4.8 trillion by 2021. Factors such as rising initial investment costs and an increase in privacy concerns restrict the market growth over the forecast. Increasing adoption of smart AR mirrors with in clothing industry is the opportunity factor. According to Statista, by 2023, there would be an estimated 2.4 billion mobile augmented reality (AR) users globally, up 2.2 billion from the 200 million shown in 2015. Also, it is has been estimated that there will be 1.96 billion mobile AR users around the world in 2021. In the same year, the total number of AR users in the United States alone is projected to reach 85 million.

The regional analysis of global Augmented Reality in Retail market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The high number of Internet users in countries like China, India and Japan is the main driver of the APAC retail market for AR. In countries like China and India, the ever-increasing Internet base will also enhance the early deployment of AR throughout the retail sector. Furniture as well as lighting and grocery shopping are expected to lead and grow at a higher rate, respectively, due to high spending in countries like China, South Korea, Japan as well as India. The highly populous region would see the AR’s high growth in the retail market in the upcoming years. Increasing consumer and commercial markets with growing investments in countries like japan and China will also boost AR growth throughout the APAC retail market. E-commerce has become a key area of focus for APAC retailers, where China seems to have become the world’s largest e-commerce market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

