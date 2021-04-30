Transient Elastography Devices Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report

Transient elastography is a new and non-invasive method used to assess liver tissue stiffness, that is further used to analyze the existence of liver diseases along with its stage of development. A quantitative one-dimensional image of tissue stiffness is provided by transient elastography. Factors such as sedentary lifestyle and heavy alcohol intake led to increase in the number of cases with liver disorder such as fibrosis and cirrhosis. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the deaths from liver disease due to the excessive alcohol consumption were 22,246 in the United States in 2017 while it is projected to grow to 1128400 by 2040. Even though people are becoming more aware of accurate diagnosis at an early stage, there is indeed a high demand for transient elastography device. This is expected to substantially expand the transient elastography device market. However, high cost of the device and diagnosis procedure is expected to impede the market growth over the forecast period. . The opportunity factor is the rise in population awareness regarding early diagnosis of liver-related diseases that boosts the market growth over the forecast for transient elastography devices.



The regional analysis of global Transient Elastography Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The European market for transient elastography devices is projected to account for the largest share attributed to the prevalence of the region’s leading market players who produce and sell transient elastography devices. Growing criteria for the evaluation of liver problems using non-invasive transient elastography techniques as per the guidelines of the European Liver Research Association will increase the demand for the drug. As a consequence of rapid development in healthcare equipment and increasing research activities in the region, the Asia Pacific region industry is forecasted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Advances in health care facilities in the region, especially in countries like China, Japan and India, also increase demand for this product.

Major market player included in this report are:

Echosens

Sandhill Scientific

FibroScan

VCTE-Vibration Controlled Transient Elastographies

CAP-Controlled Attenuation Parameters

Diversatek, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Target Audience of the Global Transient Elastography Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

