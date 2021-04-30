Exercise and Health Monitors Market -, By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

The exercise and health monitors are devices integrated with numerous sensors such as heartbeat rate, step counters, calories burned and more. These devices measure and monitor the overall health statistics of the body enabling the wearer to design an exercise regime according to the fitness. The extensive growth in health awareness and the need for an active lifestyle drives the market growth for exercise and health monitors. Further, alarming rise in obesity and obesity related problems coupled with risks incorporated due to sedentary lifestyle have directed the attention towards exercise monitors to maintain a daily check on Health and Exercise. Moreover, Large-scale modernization, increasing expenditure capacity in developing countries, opening of fitness clubs and gyms and easy availability of training equipment available, personal coaches, and cost-effective and highly-advanced wireless healthcare technologies have fueled the growth of the market significantly. For Instance: in 2019, Apple launched its Watch series 5 with advanced functionalities such as heart monitoring. While Fitbit in 2020 launched its Charge 4 model of the activity tracker and also in 2019 Omron company launched a wearable blood pressure smart watch named Heartguide. These product launches increase product portfolio and also project the escalating demand for these monitoring systems fueling the market growth. However, high cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10328091
The regional analysis of global Exercise and Health Monitors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing penetration of advanced monitoring devices and increasing health awareness in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and increasing obesity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Exercise and Health Monitors market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Apple Inc
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Huawei Technologies Corporation Ltd
Samsung
Google LLC
Garmin International Ltd
Sony Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Polar Eelctro
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Base Bluetooth
Base Wi-Fi
Others
By Application:
General Use
Medical Use
For Senior
For Child
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10328091
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Exercise and Health Monitors Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Exercise and Health Monitors Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Exercise and Health Monitors Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Dynamics
3.1. Exercise and Health Monitors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Exercise and Health Monitors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Base Bluetooth
5.4.2. Base Wi-Fi
5.4.3. Others
Chapter 6. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Exercise and Health Monitors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. General Use
6.4.2. Medical Use
6.4.3. For Senior
6.4.4. For Child
6.4.5. Other
Chapter 7. Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Exercise and Health Monitors Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Exercise and Health Monitors Market
7.2.1. U.S. Exercise and Health Monitors Market
7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
7.2.2. Canada Exercise and Health Monitors Market
7.3. Europe Exercise and Health Monitors Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Exercise and Health Monitors Market
7.3.2. Germany Exercise and Health Monitors Market
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0614