Lost and Found Software Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast

Lost and Found Software is a digital aid provided to businesses dealing with large customer visits such as hotels and tourism to identify, track, store and return missing property to the rightful owner. This software helps to enhance the customer experience and loyalty as when costumers lose certain belongings during their visits in places such as tourists places, hotels, local government buildings and others. The ease of return of the lost item integrates a positive feedback in customers building their loyalty and indirectly profiting the software user. The growing trend of travel among the population has crowded the tourist places and hotels burdening these businesses with cases of Lost and found items. The growing burden and complexity of return necessitates the adoption of Lost and Found Software driving the market growth. As per Company sources, on an average 1.24 number of items are lost per person per year and with the average cost of a single item amounting to USD 220.15.

Moreover, the growing number of airports and increasing number of air passengers results in rise in lost item cases thus driving the market growth. As per Airports Council International, there were more than 2500 airports in more than 180 countries across the globe as of 2018 and also the total number of passengers increased to 8.8 billion in the same year with a year on year increase of 6.4%. As per the Indira Gandhi international Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, India, 10,000 items are were lost in 2017 with Cellphones and Liquor comprising major share in the lost items. While the Dubai airport which is among the top 3 busiest airports in the world reported more than 100 thousand lost items in the same year. Further, As per Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) the IGI adopted new software for lost and found items scrapping off the old manual procedure. However, high installation costs and lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Lost and Found Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and growing air industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Lost and Found Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

FindMyLost

Foundrop

Lostings

Have It Back

Bee Factory

tracNcare Inc

24/7 Software

Crowdfind

MissingX

IQware

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Subscription Type:

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

By End-User:

Airlines

Hotels

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Lost and Found Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

