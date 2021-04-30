Project Management Software Systems Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Years

As the scale and scope of today’s companies grow, an all-inclusive approach is required to handle and organize the whole portfolio of various initiatives of the enterprise. Such approaches allow the management to balance schedules, workloads, budgets and money, closely track the development of the project and comment on the performance of the implementation. Significant industry development factors continue to obtain a 360-degree view of project processes and resource management and the increasing need for cloud-based project management software systems solutions. Digitalization across sectors and growing expenditure in creating and implementing innovative and advanced technology are some of the factors that lead to the growth of the demand for project management software systems.

Strict laws and regulations that impede the quick adoption of technologies, improve interoperability problems and lack of a robust development plan are factors that inhibit business growth. Moreover, he integration of social media such as facebook, LinkedIn and others with project management tools will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in the market for project management in the coming years. Because social networking sites allow for direct contact between people, the incorporation of marketing project monitoring tools with social media can provide workers with collaborative management functionality which will also enable them to build chat boards, trade suggestions which share sensitive details across protected communities. The growing adoption of automation in the sector and the growth of the connected ecosystem in the oil and gas sector have further boosted the adoption of PMS with the need for collaboration, mobility, workflow and analytical functions. For instance, in January 2020, InEight has launched new project planning feature for oil and gas sector

The regional analysis of global Project Management Software Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North American region accounts for the majority of the market share owing to the growing number of organizations implementing project management software solutions. The growing need for organizations to effectively monitor and maintain their initiatives is driving this market for applications in the field. The usage of job management programs for the efficient implementation of assignments and adaptive work preparation is projected to further boost the industry over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

CA Technologies

GBS Project Management

BlueAnt

RPLAN

Atlassian

Podio

Planview

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software Architectures

Configuration

Enterprise Application Integration

Security

By Application:

Single-Project

Multi-Project

Enterprise Project

Performance-oriented Project

Knowledge-oriented Project

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Project Management Software Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

