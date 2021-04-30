Vulnerability Scanner Software Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report

A vulnerability scanner is a device or method used to search and test a machine, network, or program for identified vulnerabilities and threats. Enterprise systems are under pressure from a variety of challenges. In order to ensure the well-being of its employees the company, businesses must assure that their software are free from vulnerabilities that may be abused by criminals and disruptive people to the detriment of the organization. This has forced software service providers towards the development of more enhanced vulnerability scanner software in order to identify vulnerabilities such as exploits, flaws, security holes, insecure access entry points, and system misconfigurations. Market growth can be attributed to an increasing number of cyber-attacks, increasing cyber awareness across developing economies, and increasing regulatory compliance mandates across vertical organizations. Moreover, the vulnerabilities found have risen by 200 percent in the last 4 years, with this figure on the rising, manual efforts to find such vulnerabilities have consistently ended in unsuccessful ways. According to the survey by Juniper Research in 2018, computer criminals will hack 33 billion documents by 2023.Further, as more enterprise technology is linked, statistics from Juniper Research indicate that cybercrime would cost companies more than USD 2 trillion in total in 2019. Further adding to this, in 2018 hackers stole half a billion personal records. This was a 126% jump from 2017. Since 2013 there are approximately 3,809,448 records stolen from breaches every day.

The regional analysis of global Vulnerability Scanner Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific (APAC) includes industrialized and emerging economies such as Australia, South Korea, Japan, India, Hong Kong and others with existing network networks. Countries throughout the region are filled with a growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, the large costs associated with the effective execution of innovative protection programs prevent small and medium-sized businesses from implementing good compliance and risk management activities.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Web Based

Cloud Based

By Application:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vulnerability Scanner Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

