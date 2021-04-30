Glycerin Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook

Glycerin is a popular humectant used in numerous end-use industries, including Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and Manufacturing, among others. Global glycerin manufacturers deliver glycerin either in a crude form or in a refined form, both of which differ in terms of purity. In addition, the availability of glycerin in both the Pharma & Food grade and the Technical grade broadens its range of applications. Rising demand for sustainable fuels in Europe and North America, along with an increasing preference for bio-renewable chemicals, has steadily increased the use of biodiesel. This increase in demand is further attributed to growing concerns about global climate change, stable energy and fluctuating crude oil prices, which are expected to increase the demand for biodiesel, which will increase the demand for glycerin during the forecast period. Furthermore, Glycerin is mainly used in cosmetics and personal care products to improve the smoothness and moisture content of the skin. It is found in facial moisturizer, body lotion, sunscreen, makeup, hair care, facial treatment, shaving cream, etc. It serves as a moisturizing agent that avoids premature moisture loss from cosmetic items and has a cooling impact on the face. Growing awareness of skin challenges, the need to maintain even skin tone, the demand for anti-aging skin cosmetics and the desire to look beautiful and young is driving product sales, allowing deeper penetration and expansion into newer markets.

The regional analysis of global Glycerin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asian Pacific Glycerin market would see strong growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for personal care items. Increasing product demand from chemical intermediate manufacturers in the region, along with increasing demand for glycerin as a chemical platform, in particular in China, will boost overall regional demand for glycerin.

Major market player included in this report are:

Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Oleochemicals

Wilmar International Ltd.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Godrej Industries

Croda International PLC

Cargill Incorporated

P&G Chemicals

KAO Corporation

Avril Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Transesterification

Saponification

Fat Splitting

By Source:

Vegetable Oils

Biodiesel

Soaps

Synthetic

By Grade:

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

Industrial

Chemical Intermediate

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Glycerin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

