Transmission repair Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global Transmission repair Market is valued approximately USD 205.09 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.25% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Transmissions are required by using all types of motorized automobiles, consisting of vessels and aircrafts for changing torque and rotations. The feature of vehicle transmission is to conform the traction to be had from the power unit to suit the car, the surface, the motive force along with the environment. The failure of the transmission of the automotive, results in the stoppage of the automotive. Therefore, in the automotive service industry, he is resolving of transmission repair troubles is very essential. The global pandemic of COVID-19 leads to the limitation in the growth of market due to the closure of manufacturing units & repair facilities across the globe. Also, supply of essential raw material is hampered with the announcement of lockdown in various economies due to the spread of corona virus. Whereas, the market is expected to grow over the forecast years due to the global rise in production of passenger vehicle which demands large transmission repair of driver’s satisfaction and enhancing average life cycle of vehicle. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), The production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. In addition, growth in extension of warranty and large vehicle parc are the factor propelling the growth of market. However, motor generator used in electric vehicle is expected to hamper the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Transmission repair Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in average age of vehicle in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing production of automotive vehicles in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transmission repair Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allison Transmission

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co.

AAMCO

Continental AG

Jiffy Lube

Driven Brands Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Components offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Gaskets and seals

O-ring

Transmission Filter

Gear

Clutch plate

Oil pump

Others

By Repair Type:

Transmission general repair

Transmission overhaul

By Crop Components:

Passenger car

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Transmission repair Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Transmission Repair Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Transmission Repair Market, by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Transmission Repair Market, by Repair Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Transmission Repair Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Transmission Repair Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Transmission Repair Market Dynamics

3.1. Transmission Repair Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Transmission Repair Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Transmission Repair Market, by Components

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Transmission Repair Market by Components, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Transmission Repair Market Estimates & Forecasts by Components 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Transmission Repair Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Gaskets and seals

5.4.2. O-ring

5.4.3. Transmission Filter

5.4.4. Gear

5.4.5. Clutch plate

5.4.6. Oil pump

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global Transmission Repair Market, by Repair Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Transmission Repair Market by Repair Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Transmission Repair Market Estimates & Forecasts by Repair Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Transmission Repair Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transmission general repair

6.4.2. Transmission overhaul

Chapter 7. Global Transmission Repair Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Transmission Repair Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Transmission Repair Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Passenger car

7.4.2. Light commercial vehicle

7.4.3. Heavy commercial vehicle

Chapter 8. Global Transmission Repair Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Transmission Repair Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Transmission Repair Market

8.2.1. U.S. Transmission Repair Market

8.2.1.1. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Repair Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Transmission Repair Market

8.3. Europe Transmission Repair Market Snapshot

