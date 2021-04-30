Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players

Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market is valued approximately USD 236.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive axle and propeller shafts helps to generate momentum in vehicles by transferring torque from differential to wheels. Axles transfer torque serve as a support for vehicle loads while providing the mounting for wheel assembly. Propeller shaft or drive shaft, used to transfer torque from the engine to the differential of the vehicle and are integrated with the differential using one or more universal joints or jaw couplings. The global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market is facing challenges due to COVID-19. The market players have announced a temporary shutdown of production due to lockdown and also to protect the safety of their employees, which basically created lowered demand and supply chain disruptions across the world.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10328110
However Rising technological advancements and changing end user preference are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, The introduction of new product and other strategic alliance by market player will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: On 24th February 2020, Dana Incorporated introduced Spicer Electrified™ eS9000r e-Axle for Class 4 and 5 commercial fleet applications. This is designed for medium-duty truck and bus applications and based on the Spicer® S110, S111, and S130 rear drive axle platforms, which is engineered as a fully integrated e-Axle, including a gearbox and motor. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and vehicle recall and regulatory concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and high demand for vehicles in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
Showa Corporation
Jtekt Corporation
Neapco Inc
Dana Limited
Meritor, Inc
Hyundai Dymos
Ifa Rotorion
Zf Friedrichshafen Ag
Gkn Plc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Axel Type
Propeller Shaft Type
by Vehicle Type:
Two wheeler
Passenger cars
Commercial vehicle
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10328110
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Dynamics
3.1. Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Axel Type
5.4.2. Propeller Shaft Type
Chapter 6. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, by Vehicle Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Two wheeler
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0633