Cell Expansion Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report 2027

“Global Cell Expansion Market is valued approximately USD 12.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cell expansion processes for clinical use require special considerations such as product safety and control for cell function. cell expansion is also used to improve transplantation and in the treatment of various diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and others. Cell based approaches are highly demanded during COVID-19 as this therapy reduces the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines as well as repair of damaged tissues in COVID-19 patients. Thus cell expansion market is highly demanded across the world during coronavirus pandemic.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, growing focus on personalized medicine, rising focus on R&D for cell-based therapies and growing Good manufacturing practice (GMP) certifications for cell therapy production facilities are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Invested around USD 24 million for the expansion of its ability to manufacture cell culture media at Inchinnan, Scotland. This investment will expand the capabilities and expertise company’s existing cell culture manufacturing center of excellence in the UK . However, ethical concerns regarding research in cell biology is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cell Expansion market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cell Expansion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing government funding, rising research activates on stem cell therapies, growing awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Lonza

Corning Incorporated

Merck Kgaa

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Getinge AB

Terumo Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

By Cell Type:

Human Cells

Animal Cells

By Application:

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Others

By End Use:

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Cell Banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cell Expansion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

