Electrophysiology Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor Till 2027

“Global Electrophysiology Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electrophysiology is study of electric activity in the human body, which further helps to acknowledge the assessment of electrical impulses of the heart and to evaluate abnormal heartbeats. The electrophysiological devices are used to detect any abnormality in these electrical impulses given out by the tissues or cells in the human body such as arrhythmias can be detected. The atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, atrial flutter, and other cardiac arrhythmias can be diagnosed with the help of advanced electrophysiology technologies. The global Electrophysiology is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary locked downin various countries which results in slow-down in patient flow and referrals.

The technological advancements, new entrants in the market, growing investments, funds, and grants and increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: On 12th January 2017, Abbott Laboratories launched EnSite Precision™ cardiac mapping system and Advisor™ FL Circular Mapping Catheter, Sensor Enabled™ to map cardiac arrhythmias during ablation treatments. Whereas, high cost of electrophysiology products and inadequate reimbursement is the major factor restraining the growth of global Electrophysiology market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electrophysiology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large population, increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, increasing demand for advanced technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ge Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Japan Lifeline

Stereotaxis

Microport Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

Others

by Indication:

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Electrophysiology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

