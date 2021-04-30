COVID-19 Pandemic, The Society Norms are Undergoing Unprecedented Changes at Market Xcel

Data and Insights form the foundation of any decision of significant value. In these challenging times of COVID pandemic, the society norms are undergoing unprecedented changes. We, at Market Xcel, being the pioneers of the market research industry believe that we have a larger role to play when it comes to deducing and presenting insights on how the coronavirus has caused global economy slowdown. Any piece of credible information accumulated from a larger audience or curated from deep data mining surely offers a valuable perspective, one that could be reassuring in these critical times of the corona virus pandemic 2020.

Stay updated with our postings on Research and insights generated around the global epidemic – COVID in the form of reports textured around implications, beliefs, and discoveries.

The Ripple Effects of Coronavirus Invasion Reports:- https://www.market-xcel.com/covid-report/the-ripple-effects-of-coronavirus-invasion.pdf

Based on the execution of the assigned projects and the quality standards that we adhere to, our clients view us as a credible company for social research in India that provides holistic services in the field of social research. We adopt quality designs coupled with a thorough and detailed execution, following International Standards and Best Practices. We use various sampling approaches in our studies.

To understand the perspective and the changing lifestyle due to Covid, we at MX conducted 3075 interviews across the four zones of the country. The survey was conducted pan India targeted at respondents above 18 years of age. The representation is the natural fall. However, there are substantial numbers in each cell to draw valid conclusions.

The country nor the system was much prepared for e-learning. Disrupted internet connection is a major issue faced during online classes, whereas lessons at home on digital platform is not fun at all

Could you please tell the online platform(s) on which he/she enrolled in? 32 percent of all interviewed had their wards enrolled in some course. In response to the pandemic and isolation measures, course providers are offering various learning content. Children have enrolled in many online courses where 36% of the children have enrolled in Udemy classes, 30% in Swayam classes followed by Coursera, edureka, etc.

