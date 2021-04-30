Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Growth Factor, Complete Competitive Analysis and Detailed Geographical Study 2021 – 2027|Microsoft, SAS, Oracle

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Research Report: SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Qlik, Tableau Software, Information Builders, Teradata, MicroStrategy, Yellowfin International, Zoho, Jaspersoft, Sisense, Phocas, Domo, Sysomos, ZAP BI, Salesforce, Datapine, Javelin Group, Square

Global Business Intelligence (BI) SoftwareMarket by Type: , SMEs, Large Organization, Others

Global Business Intelligence (BI) SoftwareMarket by Application: Large Casinos, Small Casinos

The global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Business Intelligence (BI) Software market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Business Intelligence (BI) Software

1.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Mobile

2.5 Cloud 3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Organization

3.6 Others 4 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Business Intelligence (BI) Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Business Intelligence (BI) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Business Intelligence (BI) Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 SAP

5.1.1 SAP Profile

5.1.2 SAP Main Business

5.1.3 SAP Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 SAP Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.2 Microsoft

5.2.1 Microsoft Profile

5.2.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.2.3 Microsoft Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Microsoft Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.3 SAS

5.3.1 SAS Profile

5.3.2 SAS Main Business

5.3.3 SAS Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SAS Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.4 Oracle

5.4.1 Oracle Profile

5.4.2 Oracle Main Business

5.4.3 Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business

5.5.3 IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 Qlik

5.6.1 Qlik Profile

5.6.2 Qlik Main Business

5.6.3 Qlik Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Qlik Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Qlik Recent Developments

5.7 Tableau Software

5.7.1 Tableau Software Profile

5.7.2 Tableau Software Main Business

5.7.3 Tableau Software Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Tableau Software Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Tableau Software Recent Developments

5.8 Information Builders

5.8.1 Information Builders Profile

5.8.2 Information Builders Main Business

5.8.3 Information Builders Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Information Builders Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Information Builders Recent Developments

5.9 Teradata

5.9.1 Teradata Profile

5.9.2 Teradata Main Business

5.9.3 Teradata Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Teradata Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Teradata Recent Developments

5.10 MicroStrategy

5.10.1 MicroStrategy Profile

5.10.2 MicroStrategy Main Business

5.10.3 MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 MicroStrategy Recent Developments

5.11 Yellowfin International

5.11.1 Yellowfin International Profile

5.11.2 Yellowfin International Main Business

5.11.3 Yellowfin International Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Yellowfin International Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Yellowfin International Recent Developments

5.12 Zoho

5.12.1 Zoho Profile

5.12.2 Zoho Main Business

5.12.3 Zoho Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Zoho Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Zoho Recent Developments

5.13 Jaspersoft

5.13.1 Jaspersoft Profile

5.13.2 Jaspersoft Main Business

5.13.3 Jaspersoft Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Jaspersoft Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Jaspersoft Recent Developments

5.14 Sisense

5.14.1 Sisense Profile

5.14.2 Sisense Main Business

5.14.3 Sisense Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Sisense Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Sisense Recent Developments

5.15 Phocas

5.15.1 Phocas Profile

5.15.2 Phocas Main Business

5.15.3 Phocas Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Phocas Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Phocas Recent Developments

5.16 Domo

5.16.1 Domo Profile

5.16.2 Domo Main Business

5.16.3 Domo Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Domo Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Domo Recent Developments

5.17 Sysomos

5.17.1 Sysomos Profile

5.17.2 Sysomos Main Business

5.17.3 Sysomos Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Sysomos Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Sysomos Recent Developments

5.18 ZAP BI

5.18.1 ZAP BI Profile

5.18.2 ZAP BI Main Business

5.18.3 ZAP BI Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 ZAP BI Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 ZAP BI Recent Developments

5.19 Salesforce

5.19.1 Salesforce Profile

5.19.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.19.3 Salesforce Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Salesforce Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Salesforce Recent Developments

5.20 Datapine

5.20.1 Datapine Profile

5.20.2 Datapine Main Business

5.20.3 Datapine Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Datapine Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Datapine Recent Developments

5.21 Javelin Group

5.21.1 Javelin Group Profile

5.21.2 Javelin Group Main Business

5.21.3 Javelin Group Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Javelin Group Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Javelin Group Recent Developments

5.22 Square

5.22.1 Square Profile

5.22.2 Square Main Business

5.22.3 Square Business Intelligence (BI) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Square Business Intelligence (BI) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Square Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Industry Trends

11.2 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Drivers

11.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Challenges

11.4 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.