Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Growth Factor, Size | Industry Report, 2027|Outstanding Technology, Nakagawa Laboratories, GE Lighting

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Research Report: LVX System, Outstanding Technology, Nakagawa Laboratories, GE Lighting, Koninklijke Philips, Casio, PureLiFi, Oledcomm, Axrtek, Luciom, LightPointe Communications, Fsona Networks, Panasonic, Lightbee, ByteLight, Avago Technologies, Renesas Electronics

Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) EquipmentMarket by Type: , Public Sectors, Homeland Security Defense, Industrial, Others

Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) EquipmentMarket by Application: Architectural, Residential, Automotive, Hotel, Others

The global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment

1.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Overview

1.1.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Product Scope

1.1.2 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Fluorescent Lamp

2.5 LED Lamp 3 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Public Sectors

3.5 Homeland Security Defense

3.6 Industrial

3.7 Others 4 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 LVX System

5.1.1 LVX System Profile

5.1.2 LVX System Main Business

5.1.3 LVX System Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 LVX System Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 LVX System Recent Developments

5.2 Outstanding Technology

5.2.1 Outstanding Technology Profile

5.2.2 Outstanding Technology Main Business

5.2.3 Outstanding Technology Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Outstanding Technology Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Outstanding Technology Recent Developments

5.3 Nakagawa Laboratories

5.3.1 Nakagawa Laboratories Profile

5.3.2 Nakagawa Laboratories Main Business

5.3.3 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Nakagawa Laboratories Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments

5.4 GE Lighting

5.4.1 GE Lighting Profile

5.4.2 GE Lighting Main Business

5.4.3 GE Lighting Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 GE Lighting Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments

5.5 Koninklijke Philips

5.5.1 Koninklijke Philips Profile

5.5.2 Koninklijke Philips Main Business

5.5.3 Koninklijke Philips Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Koninklijke Philips Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

5.6 Casio

5.6.1 Casio Profile

5.6.2 Casio Main Business

5.6.3 Casio Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Casio Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Casio Recent Developments

5.7 PureLiFi

5.7.1 PureLiFi Profile

5.7.2 PureLiFi Main Business

5.7.3 PureLiFi Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 PureLiFi Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 PureLiFi Recent Developments

5.8 Oledcomm

5.8.1 Oledcomm Profile

5.8.2 Oledcomm Main Business

5.8.3 Oledcomm Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Oledcomm Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Oledcomm Recent Developments

5.9 Axrtek

5.9.1 Axrtek Profile

5.9.2 Axrtek Main Business

5.9.3 Axrtek Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Axrtek Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Axrtek Recent Developments

5.10 Luciom

5.10.1 Luciom Profile

5.10.2 Luciom Main Business

5.10.3 Luciom Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Luciom Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Luciom Recent Developments

5.11 LightPointe Communications

5.11.1 LightPointe Communications Profile

5.11.2 LightPointe Communications Main Business

5.11.3 LightPointe Communications Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 LightPointe Communications Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 LightPointe Communications Recent Developments

5.12 Fsona Networks

5.12.1 Fsona Networks Profile

5.12.2 Fsona Networks Main Business

5.12.3 Fsona Networks Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Fsona Networks Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Fsona Networks Recent Developments

5.13 Panasonic

5.13.1 Panasonic Profile

5.13.2 Panasonic Main Business

5.13.3 Panasonic Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Panasonic Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

5.14 Lightbee

5.14.1 Lightbee Profile

5.14.2 Lightbee Main Business

5.14.3 Lightbee Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Lightbee Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Lightbee Recent Developments

5.15 ByteLight

5.15.1 ByteLight Profile

5.15.2 ByteLight Main Business

5.15.3 ByteLight Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ByteLight Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 ByteLight Recent Developments

5.16 Avago Technologies

5.16.1 Avago Technologies Profile

5.16.2 Avago Technologies Main Business

5.16.3 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Avago Technologies Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Avago Technologies Recent Developments

5.17 Renesas Electronics

5.17.1 Renesas Electronics Profile

5.17.2 Renesas Electronics Main Business

5.17.3 Renesas Electronics Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Renesas Electronics Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Industry Trends

11.2 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Drivers

11.3 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Challenges

11.4 Visible Light Communication (VLC) Equipment Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

