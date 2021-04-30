HCM Software Market Growth Factor, Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report|SAP, IBM, Workday

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global HCM Software market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global HCM Software market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global HCM Software market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global HCM Software market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global HCM Software market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global HCM Software market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global HCM Software market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global HCM Software Market Research Report: Oracle, SAP, IBM, Workday, Ultimate Software Group, ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, Benefitfocus, BambooHR, PeopleFluent, Ultimate Software Group, Zoho Corporation, WebHR, CakeHR, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor, Kronosorporated, The Sage Group

Global HCM SoftwareMarket by Type: , Small and Midsize Business (SMB), Large Enterprise

Global HCM SoftwareMarket by Application: Small and Midsize Business (SMB), Large Enterprise

The global HCM Software market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global HCM Software market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global HCM Software market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global HCM Software market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global HCM Software market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global HCM Software market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global HCM Software market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global HCM Software market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global HCM Software market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global HCM Software market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global HCM Software market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of HCM Software

1.1 HCM Software Market Overview

1.1.1 HCM Software Product Scope

1.1.2 HCM Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global HCM Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global HCM Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global HCM Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global HCM Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, HCM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America HCM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe HCM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific HCM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America HCM Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa HCM Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 HCM Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global HCM Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global HCM Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global HCM Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On Premise HCM Software

2.5 Cloud-based HCM Software 3 HCM Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global HCM Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global HCM Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global HCM Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Small and Midsize Business (SMB)

3.5 Large Enterprise 4 HCM Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global HCM Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in HCM Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into HCM Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players HCM Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players HCM Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 HCM Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Oracle

5.1.1 Oracle Profile

5.1.2 Oracle Main Business

5.1.3 Oracle HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Oracle HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.2 SAP

5.2.1 SAP Profile

5.2.2 SAP Main Business

5.2.3 SAP HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SAP HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.3.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business

5.3.3 IBM HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Workday Recent Developments

5.4 Workday

5.4.1 Workday Profile

5.4.2 Workday Main Business

5.4.3 Workday HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Workday HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Workday Recent Developments

5.5 Ultimate Software Group

5.5.1 Ultimate Software Group Profile

5.5.2 Ultimate Software Group Main Business

5.5.3 Ultimate Software Group HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Ultimate Software Group HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Ultimate Software Group Recent Developments

5.6 ADP

5.6.1 ADP Profile

5.6.2 ADP Main Business

5.6.3 ADP HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ADP HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 ADP Recent Developments

5.7 Cornerstone OnDemand

5.7.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

5.7.2 Cornerstone OnDemand Main Business

5.7.3 Cornerstone OnDemand HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cornerstone OnDemand HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Developments

5.8 Benefitfocus

5.8.1 Benefitfocus Profile

5.8.2 Benefitfocus Main Business

5.8.3 Benefitfocus HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Benefitfocus HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Benefitfocus Recent Developments

5.9 BambooHR

5.9.1 BambooHR Profile

5.9.2 BambooHR Main Business

5.9.3 BambooHR HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 BambooHR HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 BambooHR Recent Developments

5.10 PeopleFluent

5.10.1 PeopleFluent Profile

5.10.2 PeopleFluent Main Business

5.10.3 PeopleFluent HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 PeopleFluent HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 PeopleFluent Recent Developments

5.11 Ultimate Software Group

5.11.1 Ultimate Software Group Profile

5.11.2 Ultimate Software Group Main Business

5.11.3 Ultimate Software Group HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ultimate Software Group HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Ultimate Software Group Recent Developments

5.12 Zoho Corporation

5.12.1 Zoho Corporation Profile

5.12.2 Zoho Corporation Main Business

5.12.3 Zoho Corporation HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Zoho Corporation HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Zoho Corporation Recent Developments

5.13 WebHR

5.13.1 WebHR Profile

5.13.2 WebHR Main Business

5.13.3 WebHR HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 WebHR HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 WebHR Recent Developments

5.14 CakeHR

5.14.1 CakeHR Profile

5.14.2 CakeHR Main Business

5.14.3 CakeHR HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 CakeHR HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 CakeHR Recent Developments

5.15 Epicor Software Corporation

5.15.1 Epicor Software Corporation Profile

5.15.2 Epicor Software Corporation Main Business

5.15.3 Epicor Software Corporation HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Epicor Software Corporation HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Developments

5.16 Infor

5.16.1 Infor Profile

5.16.2 Infor Main Business

5.16.3 Infor HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Infor HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Infor Recent Developments

5.17 Kronosorporated

5.17.1 Kronosorporated Profile

5.17.2 Kronosorporated Main Business

5.17.3 Kronosorporated HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Kronosorporated HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Kronosorporated Recent Developments

5.18 The Sage Group

5.18.1 The Sage Group Profile

5.18.2 The Sage Group Main Business

5.18.3 The Sage Group HCM Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 The Sage Group HCM Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 The Sage Group Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America HCM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe HCM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific HCM Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America HCM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa HCM Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 HCM Software Market Dynamics

11.1 HCM Software Industry Trends

11.2 HCM Software Market Drivers

11.3 HCM Software Market Challenges

11.4 HCM Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

