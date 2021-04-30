Industrial IoT Platform Market Size,Growth Factor, Industry Status and Share for Leading Players|Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Industrial IoT Platform market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Industrial IoT Platform market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Industrial IoT Platform market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Industrial IoT Platform market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Industrial IoT Platform market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Industrial IoT Platform market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Industrial IoT Platform market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial IoT Platform Market Research Report: PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper), Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel, SAP, Oracle, Amazon, Telit, General Electric, Gemalto, Zebra Technologies, AT&T, Xively (LogMeIn), Aeris, Exosite, Particle, Ayla Networks, relayr, Bosch Software Innovations, Teezle

Global Industrial IoT PlatformMarket by Type: , Manufacturing, Power and Utilities, Aviation, Oil and Gas, Others

Global Industrial IoT PlatformMarket by Application: Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Others

The global Industrial IoT Platform market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Industrial IoT Platform market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Industrial IoT Platform market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Industrial IoT Platform market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Industrial IoT Platform market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Industrial IoT Platform market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Industrial IoT Platform market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Industrial IoT Platform market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Industrial IoT Platform market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Industrial IoT Platform market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Industrial IoT Platform market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Industrial IoT Platform

1.1 Industrial IoT Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 Industrial IoT Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Industrial IoT Platform Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Industrial IoT Platform Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Industrial IoT Platform Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Industrial IoT Platform Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Industrial IoT Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Industrial IoT Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Industrial IoT Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial IoT Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Industrial IoT Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial IoT Platform Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Industrial IoT Platform Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial IoT Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial IoT Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Software

2.5 Service 3 Industrial IoT Platform Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Industrial IoT Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial IoT Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Manufacturing

3.5 Power and Utilities

3.6 Aviation

3.7 Oil and Gas

3.8 Others 4 Industrial IoT Platform Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial IoT Platform as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Industrial IoT Platform Market

4.4 Global Top Players Industrial IoT Platform Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Industrial IoT Platform Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Industrial IoT Platform Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

5.1.1 PTC (ThingWorx) Profile

5.1.2 PTC (ThingWorx) Main Business

5.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 PTC (ThingWorx) Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 PTC (ThingWorx) Recent Developments

5.2 Cisco (Jasper)

5.2.1 Cisco (Jasper) Profile

5.2.2 Cisco (Jasper) Main Business

5.2.3 Cisco (Jasper) Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Cisco (Jasper) Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Cisco (Jasper) Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft

5.3.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Google Recent Developments

5.4 Google

5.4.1 Google Profile

5.4.2 Google Main Business

5.4.3 Google Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Google Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Google Recent Developments

5.5 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.5.2 IBM Main Business

5.5.3 IBM Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 IBM Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.6 Intel

5.6.1 Intel Profile

5.6.2 Intel Main Business

5.6.3 Intel Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Intel Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.7 SAP

5.7.1 SAP Profile

5.7.2 SAP Main Business

5.7.3 SAP Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SAP Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.8 Oracle

5.8.1 Oracle Profile

5.8.2 Oracle Main Business

5.8.3 Oracle Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Oracle Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.9 Amazon

5.9.1 Amazon Profile

5.9.2 Amazon Main Business

5.9.3 Amazon Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Amazon Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.10 Telit

5.10.1 Telit Profile

5.10.2 Telit Main Business

5.10.3 Telit Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Telit Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Telit Recent Developments

5.11 General Electric

5.11.1 General Electric Profile

5.11.2 General Electric Main Business

5.11.3 General Electric Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 General Electric Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 General Electric Recent Developments

5.12 Gemalto

5.12.1 Gemalto Profile

5.12.2 Gemalto Main Business

5.12.3 Gemalto Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Gemalto Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

5.13 Zebra Technologies

5.13.1 Zebra Technologies Profile

5.13.2 Zebra Technologies Main Business

5.13.3 Zebra Technologies Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Zebra Technologies Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Developments

5.14 AT&T

5.14.1 AT&T Profile

5.14.2 AT&T Main Business

5.14.3 AT&T Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 AT&T Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.15 Xively (LogMeIn)

5.15.1 Xively (LogMeIn) Profile

5.15.2 Xively (LogMeIn) Main Business

5.15.3 Xively (LogMeIn) Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Xively (LogMeIn) Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Xively (LogMeIn) Recent Developments

5.16 Aeris

5.16.1 Aeris Profile

5.16.2 Aeris Main Business

5.16.3 Aeris Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Aeris Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Aeris Recent Developments

5.17 Exosite

5.17.1 Exosite Profile

5.17.2 Exosite Main Business

5.17.3 Exosite Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Exosite Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Exosite Recent Developments

5.18 Particle

5.18.1 Particle Profile

5.18.2 Particle Main Business

5.18.3 Particle Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Particle Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Particle Recent Developments

5.19 Ayla Networks

5.19.1 Ayla Networks Profile

5.19.2 Ayla Networks Main Business

5.19.3 Ayla Networks Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Ayla Networks Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Ayla Networks Recent Developments

5.20 relayr

5.20.1 relayr Profile

5.20.2 relayr Main Business

5.20.3 relayr Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 relayr Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 relayr Recent Developments

5.21 Bosch Software Innovations

5.21.1 Bosch Software Innovations Profile

5.21.2 Bosch Software Innovations Main Business

5.21.3 Bosch Software Innovations Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Bosch Software Innovations Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Developments

5.22 Teezle

5.22.1 Teezle Profile

5.22.2 Teezle Main Business

5.22.3 Teezle Industrial IoT Platform Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Teezle Industrial IoT Platform Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Teezle Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial IoT Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Industrial IoT Platform Market Dynamics

11.1 Industrial IoT Platform Industry Trends

11.2 Industrial IoT Platform Market Drivers

11.3 Industrial IoT Platform Market Challenges

11.4 Industrial IoT Platform Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

