Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size,Growth Factor, Share Industry Trend Report 2021|SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Research Report: Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., DHL, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, BioStorage Technologies, Nichirei Logistics Group, OOCL Logistics, JWD Group, CWT Limited, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, Best Cold Chain Co., AIT, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd, ColdEX

Global Cold Chain Logistics ServiceMarket by Type: , Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others

Global Cold Chain Logistics ServiceMarket by Application: Media & Entertainment Industry, Enterprise

The global Cold Chain Logistics Service market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Cold Chain Logistics Service

1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Airways

2.5 Roadways

2.6 Seaways 3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Food and Beverages

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Others 4 Cold Chain Logistics Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Cold Chain Logistics Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cold Chain Logistics Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cold Chain Logistics Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Americold Logistics

5.1.1 Americold Logistics Profile

5.1.2 Americold Logistics Main Business

5.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Americold Logistics Recent Developments

5.2 SSI SCHAEFER

5.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Profile

5.2.2 SSI SCHAEFER Main Business

5.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Developments

5.3 Preferred Freezer Services

5.3.1 Preferred Freezer Services Profile

5.3.2 Preferred Freezer Services Main Business

5.3.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Burris Logistics Recent Developments

5.4 Burris Logistics

5.4.1 Burris Logistics Profile

5.4.2 Burris Logistics Main Business

5.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Burris Logistics Recent Developments

5.5 Kloosterboer

5.5.1 Kloosterboer Profile

5.5.2 Kloosterboer Main Business

5.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Kloosterboer Recent Developments

5.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

5.6.1 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Profile

5.6.2 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Main Business

5.6.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Recent Developments

5.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

5.7.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Profile

5.7.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Main Business

5.7.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Developments

5.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

5.8.1 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Profile

5.8.2 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Main Business

5.8.3 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Recent Developments

5.9 DHL

5.9.1 DHL Profile

5.9.2 DHL Main Business

5.9.3 DHL Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 DHL Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 DHL Recent Developments

5.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

5.10.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Profile

5.10.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Main Business

5.10.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Developments

5.11 BioStorage Technologies

5.11.1 BioStorage Technologies Profile

5.11.2 BioStorage Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 BioStorage Technologies Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 BioStorage Technologies Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 BioStorage Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 Nichirei Logistics Group

5.12.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Profile

5.12.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Main Business

5.12.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Developments

5.13 OOCL Logistics

5.13.1 OOCL Logistics Profile

5.13.2 OOCL Logistics Main Business

5.13.3 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 OOCL Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Developments

5.14 JWD Group

5.14.1 JWD Group Profile

5.14.2 JWD Group Main Business

5.14.3 JWD Group Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 JWD Group Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 JWD Group Recent Developments

5.15 CWT Limited

5.15.1 CWT Limited Profile

5.15.2 CWT Limited Main Business

5.15.3 CWT Limited Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 CWT Limited Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 CWT Limited Recent Developments

5.16 SCG Logistics

5.16.1 SCG Logistics Profile

5.16.2 SCG Logistics Main Business

5.16.3 SCG Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 SCG Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 SCG Logistics Recent Developments

5.17 X2 Group

5.17.1 X2 Group Profile

5.17.2 X2 Group Main Business

5.17.3 X2 Group Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 X2 Group Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 X2 Group Recent Developments

5.18 Best Cold Chain Co.

5.18.1 Best Cold Chain Co. Profile

5.18.2 Best Cold Chain Co. Main Business

5.18.3 Best Cold Chain Co. Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Best Cold Chain Co. Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Best Cold Chain Co. Recent Developments

5.19 AIT

5.19.1 AIT Profile

5.19.2 AIT Main Business

5.19.3 AIT Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 AIT Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 AIT Recent Developments

5.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

5.20.1 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Profile

5.20.2 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Main Business

5.20.3 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd Recent Developments

5.21 ColdEX

5.21.1 ColdEX Profile

5.21.2 ColdEX Main Business

5.21.3 ColdEX Cold Chain Logistics Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 ColdEX Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 ColdEX Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Industry Trends

11.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Drivers

11.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Challenges

11.4 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

