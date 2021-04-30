Extended Reality Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Extended reality depends on an organization’s data, infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and clear vision for the design. Lack of highly connected infrastructure and power and thermal efficiency of standalone headsets hampers deployment and is expected to negatively impact market growth to a certain extent. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled usage of XR technology as businesses become more reliant on AR and VR tools.

The Global Extended Reality Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Extended Reality market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Extended Reality market are Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.

Emergen Research has segmented the global extended reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035) Business Engagement Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035) Virtual Reality (VR) Augmented Reality (AR) Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035) BFSI Education Consumer Good & Retail Industrial & Manufacturing Healthcare Media & Entertainment Telecommunication & IT Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Extended Reality market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Extended Reality market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Extended Reality Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

