Plant Genomics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global plant genomics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.47 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Herbicide-resistant crops enable farmers to destroy weeds without causing any damage to the crops. Plant genomics uses plants’ intrinsic resistance to selective herbicides to generate tolerance to a wide range of herbicides in various agricultural crops, thereby enabling farmers to efficiently destroy weeds, along with leveraging various other benefits. For example, use of glyphosate-resistant crops decreases soil erosion by reduced or no-tilling.

The Global Plant Genomics Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Plant Genomics market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Plant Genomics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/526

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Plant Genomics market are Agilent Technologies, Neogen Corporation, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, LC Sciences, Illumina Inc., KeyGene, Novogene Co. Ltd., and Floragenex Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plant genomics market on the basis of type, genomic property, objective, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Genetic Engineering Molecular Engineering Genome Editing Others

Genomic Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Yield Improvement Herbicide Tolerance Disease Resistance Others

Objective Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) DNA Extraction and Purification DNA/RNA Sequencing Genotyping Gene Expression Profiling GMO-Trait Purity Testing Marker-Assisted Selection Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/526

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Plant Genomics market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Plant Genomics market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Plant Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-genomics-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.