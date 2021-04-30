Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High incidence of road accidents is a significant factor driving demand for vehicle-to-everything communication. V2X communication help in accident prevention by warning the driver about a potential risk or object that may not be in line-of-sight of human vision or visible to other sensors.

The Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market are Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market on the basis of communication type, application, connectivity, and region:

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Automated Driver Assistance Emergency Vehicle Notification Intelligent Traffic Systems Passenger Information System Fleet and Asset Management Parking Management System Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) Cellular V2X



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

