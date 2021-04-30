Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Trend, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

The global next generation implants (NGI) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.45 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Implantation devices currently available in the market are comparatively smaller in size and offer more functionality and sensitivity than earlier devices due to rapid technological advancements in the medical sector. Smaller-sized devices are more lightweight and consume less energy and offer higher level of comfort for patients.

The Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market are Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next generation implants (NGI) market based on application, material, end-use, and region as follows:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Orthopedic Implants Cardiovascular Implants Ocular Implants Dental Implants Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Metals and Metal Alloys Ceramics Polymers Biologics Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Orthopedic Clinics Academic and Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Next Generation Implants (NGI) market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

