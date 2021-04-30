Bromelain Market Avocados Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2020-2027

Extracted from pineapple stems & the fruit, bromelain is a special enzyme that is used across a large number of industries due to the medicinal and other properties. GDU/g is Gelatin Digesting Units per gram, and it defines the gram of protein that bromelain can digest. Bromelain is used in the food & beverage industry to tenderize red meat & seafood and decrease the post-processing time of meat & seafood. Moreover, bromelain is used in the pharma industry, as it helps in reducing swelling, sinus problems, maintain the health of the heart, reducing allergies, improving digestion issues, and some other diseases.

Apart from this, bromelains are widely used by the beauty & personal care industry, dietary supplements manufacturers, dairy processing units, paper & leather processing industry, and confectionaries. The development in the industry is related to the new application of bromelain in the pharma sector to prevent arthritis and other joint pain.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The demand for bromelain has increased in the pandemic as people are demanding healthy food ingredients and dietary supplements, which is increasing the demand for bromelain-based food products.

Raw materials are not reaching the processing units due to the unavailability of proper transport facilities and the labor supply has also reduced.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Bromelain demand will increase in the market after pandemic, as people will be demanding more healthy food ingredients in the food products.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in use of bromelain in the processed meat industry for use in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat cuisines propels the growth of the bromelain market. Moreover, the use of bromelain in the dietary supplement, use in the healthcare industry for treatment & prevention of joint diseases, and extensive demand from the bakery, beauty industry, and beverage manufacturers are the factors driving global bromelain market. However, sideeffects of bromelain and lack awareness about the benefits in developing countries are the major constraints of the market. Contrarily, investment by market leaders in the development of high-quality bromelain and the use of bromelain to treat cancer cells, reduce obesity, and cure arthritis will be fueling the demand of bromelain in the global market.

Uses of Bromelain in the Bakery & Confectionary Industry

With the growing demand for bromelain, there has been a rise in the use of bromalin from the different industries for manufacturing several new products,thereby increasing the global demand. The demand for bromalin has been witnessed to increase from by the food & beverage industry specifically by bakeries for baking, asit increases the rate of reaction and helps in the breakdown of gluten in ingredients. Moreover, bromelain helps in making the dough soft and reduces shrinkage that helps in reducing the production time.

Surge in usage of bromelain by beauty & personal care industry

There has been rise in demand for bromelain from the beauty & personal care industry in the last few years, due to awareness about the health benefits of bromelain. Bromelain is used as an active ingredient in skin care products, as it is rich in vitamin C & E and helps to brighten the skin, remove acne, wrinkles, dry skin, and provide an even tone to the skin. Moreover, the demand for organic cosmetics has increased the demand of bromelain in the beauty & personal care industry.