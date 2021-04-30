Get to know the Key strategies of Electric Mop Market for future growth by 2027 | Black & Decker, HAAN, KARCHER, Bissel, Shinil, Haier, Kingbest Electric, Nilfisk Group, Tennant Company, and Tornado Industries

The electric mop is used to clean the surface of the floor in households and other commercial areas. An electric mop is an alternative technique for the traditional methods of sweeping and cleaning. It comprises of a cleaning cushion, cleaning tank, control rope, and a handle. Cleaning cushions of electric mops are washable and reusable. These mops are accessible with or without power rope, and some of them are even chargeable. It is useful in large-area surfaces like in the commercial field, such as hospitals, railway or metro stations, shopping malls, and many other areas. An increase in the cleaning and hygiene concerns and rising expenditure levels towards electric cleaning gadgets is a significant factor leading to the growth in the electric mop market during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Product Type, Sales Channel, Application, and Region. Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Companies covered Black & Decker, HAAN, KARCHER, Bissel, Shinil, Haier, Kingbest Electric, Nilfisk Group, Tennant Company, and Tornado Industries.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The lockdown situation prevailing worldwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak has led the electric mop market to witness a low demand in the global market. The closure of supermarkets and other specialty stores are impacting the sales and revenue growth of electric mops market. However, manufacturers are trying to provide an effective service during the lockdown period but mostly to only essential goods. Diminishing sales in the market have also affected the scale of production in the manufacturing plant and electric mop market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increases in the usage of advanced technology in the household and the rising demand for electric mop among the working women are driving the global electric mop market. It reduces the time one requires cleaning and sweeping, which is one of the most significant reasons for its high demand. Along with this, a rise in the expenditure level of the consumer with increased disposable income is a few other factors that drive the global electric mop market during the forecast period. The surge in need for sweeping equipment in the commercial sector is the major impact driving this market. Hospitals and large shopping malls have a wide surface area, and therefore, electric mops serve as an easy-to-use and time-saving device for cleaning and mopping activities in these sectors.

New product launches to flourish the market

Leading electric mop manufacturers focuses on recent trends and technological developments to produce the new product according to the need and demands of the market. The electric mop market is highly competitive and strategic in terms of the advancement of technological devices, quality, and durability of the product.

For instance, Gladwell Cordless launches a newly developed product of electric mop, having the latest features of 3 in 1 technology spinner, waxer quiet, spin scrubber, and multiple functions. The new dual spray technology and 180-degree rotation impress the consumer in the flourishing market.

Regional insights

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the electric mop market in terms of sales and revenue growth. The growing demand for an electric mop for commercial purposes and also increase the expenditure level in-floor cleaning equipment are important factors that drive the growth in the market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product type Cord Electric Mop

Cordless Electric Mop Sales channel Supermarkets

Specialty’s store

E-commerce Application Residential

Commercial

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the electric mop market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global electric mop market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global electric mop market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global electric mop market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

‘Questions Answered in Electric Mop Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the electric mop market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

