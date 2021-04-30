Logistics Robots Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global logistics robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Automated guided vehicles segment dominated other robot type segments in terms of revenue share in the global logistics robot market in 2020. This robot type finds extensive application in movement of inventory and materials within warehouses. Automated guided vehicles are used to substitute manual pick carts or forklifts, thereby reducing human intervention that may lead to inaccurate workflows, and eventually reduces waste and increases output, thus enhancing productivity and accuracy of warehouse operations.

The Global Logistics Robots Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Logistics Robots market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Logistics Robots market are Clearpath Robotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Alstef Group, Midea Group, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kion Group AG, Teradyne Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Automated Guided Vehicles Robot Arms Autonomous Mobile Robots Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Palletizing & De-palletizing Pick & Place Transportation Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) E-commerce & Retail Food & Beverage Healthcare Automotive Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Logistics Robots market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Logistics Robots market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

