Solar Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

The global solar vehicle market size was USD 290.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,899.7 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The passenger cars segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the solar vehicle market in 2020. Increasing investment by OEMs in research and development for production of more cost-effective solar vehicles is a factor driving demand for solar-powered passenger cars.

The Global Solar Vehicle Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Solar Vehicle market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Solar Vehicle market are Sono Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Venturi Automobiles, and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the global solar vehicle market on the basis of solar panel, battery type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and region:

Solar Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Polycrystalline Monocrystalline

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Lead Carbon Lithium Ion Lead Acid Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Commercial Vehicles Passenger cars

Electric Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Research objectives:

The global Solar Vehicle market report studies the worldwide market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It identifies the various sub-segments of the market structure.

It proffers information regarding the leading global manufacturers in this industry, describing their market value & share, sales volume, competitive analysis, SWOT analysis, and development strategies adopted during the forecast timeline.

The report describes the key industry players, with respect to their individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the global market, and explains the factors related to their market growth potential, drivers, opportunities, threats, and industry-specific challenges.

Furthermore, the report underpins the strategic developments occurring in the global Solar Vehicle market, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, as well as new product launches.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

