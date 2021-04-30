Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC

“

The report titled Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC, Bunting, Magnequench, Mate, Yunsheng, Zhong Ke San Huan, Sintex

Market Segmentation by Product: Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Compaction Molding



Market Segmentation by Application: Synchronous Motors

Stepper Motors

Steering Control Motors

Actuators

Magnetic Bearings

Other



The Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets

1.2 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Injection Molding

1.2.3 Extrusion Molding

1.2.4 Compaction Molding

1.3 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Synchronous Motors

1.3.3 Stepper Motors

1.3.4 Steering Control Motors

1.3.5 Actuators

1.3.6 Magnetic Bearings

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.4.1 North America Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.5.1 Europe Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.6.1 China Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.7.1 Japan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Goudsmit Magnetics

7.1.1 Goudsmit Magnetics Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.1.2 Goudsmit Magnetics Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Goudsmit Magnetics Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Goudsmit Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Goudsmit Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Daido Electronics

7.2.1 Daido Electronics Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daido Electronics Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Daido Electronics Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Daido Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Daido Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BOMATEC

7.3.1 BOMATEC Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.3.2 BOMATEC Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BOMATEC Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BOMATEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BOMATEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Bunting

7.4.1 Bunting Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bunting Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Bunting Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Bunting Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Bunting Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Magnequench

7.5.1 Magnequench Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.5.2 Magnequench Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Magnequench Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Magnequench Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Magnequench Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mate

7.6.1 Mate Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mate Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mate Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mate Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mate Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Yunsheng

7.7.1 Yunsheng Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yunsheng Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Yunsheng Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Yunsheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yunsheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zhong Ke San Huan

7.8.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sintex

7.9.1 Sintex Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sintex Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sintex Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sintex Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sintex Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets

8.4 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Distributors List

9.3 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Industry Trends

10.2 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Growth Drivers

10.3 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Challenges

10.4 Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polymer Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

