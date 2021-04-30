Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027 | Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC

“

The report titled Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC, Bunting, Magnequench, Mate, Yunsheng, Zhong Ke San Huan, Sintex

Market Segmentation by Product: Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Compaction Molding



Market Segmentation by Application: Synchronous Motors

Stepper Motors

Steering Control Motors

Actuators

Magnetic Bearings

Other



The Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets

1.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Injection Molding

1.2.3 Extrusion Molding

1.2.4 Compaction Molding

1.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Synchronous Motors

1.3.3 Stepper Motors

1.3.4 Steering Control Motors

1.3.5 Actuators

1.3.6 Magnetic Bearings

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.4.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.5.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.6.1 China Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production

3.7.1 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Goudsmit Magnetics

7.1.1 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.1.2 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Goudsmit Magnetics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Goudsmit Magnetics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Daido Electronics

7.2.1 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Daido Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Daido Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BOMATEC

7.3.1 BOMATEC Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.3.2 BOMATEC Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BOMATEC Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BOMATEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BOMATEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Bunting

7.4.1 Bunting Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bunting Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Bunting Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Bunting Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Bunting Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Magnequench

7.5.1 Magnequench Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.5.2 Magnequench Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Magnequench Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Magnequench Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Magnequench Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mate

7.6.1 Mate Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mate Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mate Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mate Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mate Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Yunsheng

7.7.1 Yunsheng Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yunsheng Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Yunsheng Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Yunsheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yunsheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zhong Ke San Huan

7.8.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sintex

7.9.1 Sintex Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sintex Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sintex Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sintex Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sintex Recent Developments/Updates

8 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets

8.4 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Distributors List

9.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Industry Trends

10.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Growth Drivers

10.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Challenges

10.4 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

