Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Growth 2021, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes

The report titled Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes, Lafayette USA Corp, Anand Fabrics, Carrington Textiles, Polartec Neoshell, Finetex EnE, Gore, Performax, Sympatex, Swmintl, Arkema, Derekduck, Dentik

Market Segmentation by Product: Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics



Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing

Shoes



The Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel

1.2 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

1.2.3 Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

1.3 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Clothing

1.3.3 Shoes

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production

3.4.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production

3.5.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production

3.6.1 China Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production

3.7.1 Japan Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DSM

7.1.1 DSM Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.1.2 DSM Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DSM Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Toray Industries

7.2.1 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Porelle Membranes

7.3.1 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Porelle Membranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Porelle Membranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lafayette USA Corp

7.4.1 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Lafayette USA Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lafayette USA Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Anand Fabrics

7.5.1 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Anand Fabrics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Anand Fabrics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Carrington Textiles

7.6.1 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Carrington Textiles Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Carrington Textiles Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Polartec Neoshell

7.7.1 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Polartec Neoshell Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Polartec Neoshell Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Finetex EnE

7.8.1 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Finetex EnE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Finetex EnE Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Gore

7.9.1 Gore Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gore Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Gore Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Gore Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Gore Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Performax

7.10.1 Performax Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Performax Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Performax Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Performax Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Performax Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sympatex

7.11.1 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sympatex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sympatex Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Swmintl

7.12.1 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Swmintl Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Swmintl Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Arkema

7.13.1 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.13.2 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Derekduck

7.14.1 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.14.2 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Derekduck Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Derekduck Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dentik

7.15.1 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Dentik Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dentik Recent Developments/Updates

8 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel

8.4 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Distributors List

9.3 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Industry Trends

10.2 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Growth Drivers

10.3 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Challenges

10.4 Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Waterproof Fabrics for Sports Apparel by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

