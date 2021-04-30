Pesticide Residue Testing Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2021-2025

The global Pesticide Residue Testing market was valued at USD 1.10billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.99billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Pesticide Residue is a serious issue as the effect of such contamination can be seen in generations. The growing use of pesticides in agriculture has resulted in rising demand for pesticide residue testing. The presence of carcinogenic compounds in pesticides can have an adverse effect on the population

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Global movement of organic revolution

1.2 Rising international trade of food materials

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

2.2 Lack of education about food standards

Market Segmentation:

The global Pesticide Residue Testingmarket is segmented on the type, food tested, technology, class,and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Herbicides

1.2 Pesticides

1.3 Fungicides

1.4 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 LC-MS/GC-MS

2.2 High Performance Liquid Chromatography

2.3 Gas Chromatography

2.4 Others

3. By Food Tested:

3.1 Dairy

3.2 Processed Food

3.3 Meat and Poultry

3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

3.5 Cereals and Grains

3.6 Others

4. By Class:

4.1 Organophosphates

4.2 Organochlorines

4.3 Carbomates and Organonitrogens

4.4 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Symbio Laboratories

2. Microbac Laboratories

3. ALS Limited

4. Eurofins Scientific SE

5. Bureau Veritas SA

6. SCS Global Services

7. Silliker Inc.

8. Intertek Group PLC

9. SGS SA

10. Asurequality Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Pesticide Residue Testingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

