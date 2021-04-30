Starter Feed Market With Impact of COVID-19: Global Demand Analysis And Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Starter Feedmarket was valued at USD 22.39billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 32.99billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2017 to 2025.

Starter feed is a mixture of highly digestible proteins, dairy, probiotics, enzymes, acidifiers and palatability agents. It is one of the highly sought products in the animal feed industry. Growing demand for fortified animal feed is expected to boost demand for starter feed over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increase in livestock production to satisfy increased demand for animal-sourced products

1.2 Adoption of precision nutrition technique

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stagnant livestock production in developing economies

Market Segmentation:

The global Starter Feedmarket is segmented on the type, livestock, ingredient, form, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Non-medicated

1.2 Medicated

2. By Ingredient:

2.1 Corn

2.2 Oats

2.3 Barley

2.4 Wheat

2.5 Soybean

2.6 Others

3. By Livestock:

3.1 Swine

3.2 Ruminants

3.3 Poultry

3.4 Equine

3.5 Aquatic Animals

3.6 Others

4. By Form:

4.1 Crumbles

4.2 Pellets

4.3 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. ACI Godrej Agrovet Private Limited

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Alltech

5. Evonik Industries

6. RoquetteFreres SA

7. Associated British Foods PLC

8. Nutreco NV

9. Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC

10. Purina Mills LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

