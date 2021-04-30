Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2025

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on ‘Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market’ that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market during the forecast period.

The global non-phthalate plasticizers market was valued at USD 2.75billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.30billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Plasticizers are additives that are used in plastic manufacturing to improve the viscosity and plasticity of the material. The growing pollution problems surrounding phthalate plasticizers has increased the demand for non-phthalate derivatives. The growing application in the building & construction industry is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059955

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Product innovation in non-phthalate plasticizers

1.2 Growing regulatory pressure to ban phthalate plasticizers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High price of non-phthalate plasticizers

Market Segmentation:

The global non-phthalate plasticizers market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Trimellitates

1.2 Benzoates

1.3 Epoxies

1.4 Adipates

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Floorings & Wall Coverings

2.2 Consumer Goods

2.3 Wire & Cable

2.4 Film & Sheet

2.5 Coated Fabric

2.6 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eastman Chemical Company

2. LG Chem Ltd.

3. Lanxess AG

4. UPC Technology Corporation

5. DIC Corporation

6. Evonik

7. OXEA Corporation

8. Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

9. KAO Corporation

10. Perstorp Holding AB

11. The Hallstar Company

12. Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059955

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the non-phthalate plasticizers market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Human Growth Hormones Deficiency (GHD) Drugs Market

Medical Gloves Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

Spinal Fusion Market

Sterile Injectables Market