Synthetic Zeolite Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2021-2025

Market Analysis:

The global synthetic zeolite market was valued at USD 13.21billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.08billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Zeolites belong to the class of hydrated alumino-silicate minerals that are made up of alkali and alkaline metals. They are majorly used for their ability to form salts and maintain the amphoteric nature of solutions. The growing demand for eco-friendly adsorbents is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Environment friendly product nature

1.2 Growing demand for catalysts and adsorbents

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of manufacturing of synthetic zeolites & availability of substitutes

Market Segmentation:

The global synthetic zeolites market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Zeolite A

1.2 Zeolite X

1.3 Zeolite Zsm-5

1.4 Zeolite Y

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Catalysts

2.2 Adsorbents

2.3 Detergents

2.4 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Honeywell International

2. BASF SE

3. Albemarle Corporation

4. Clariant

5. Tosoh Corporation

6. W.R. Grace & Co.

7. Union Showa K.K

8. KNT Group

9. Zeochem AG

10. Arkema SA

11. Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd.

12. Zeolyst International

13. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

14. Pq Corporation

15. Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the synthetic zeolites market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

