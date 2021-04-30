Edge Server Market Size,Growth Factor,Share | Industry Report, 2027|Lenovo, Dell, Cisco

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Edge Server market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Edge Server market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Edge Server market.
Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Edge Server market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Edge Server market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Edge Server market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Edge Server market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Edge Server Market Research Report: HPE, Lenovo, Dell, Cisco, Gigabyte Technology, Nokia, OnLogic, Huawei, Fujitsu, ADLINK, IBM, Inspur, Advantech, Atos, Sugon, Trusme
Global Edge ServerMarket by Type: , Blade, Rack, HCI, Other
Global Edge ServerMarket by Application: Industrial Servers, Commercial Servers
The global Edge Server market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Edge Server market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Edge Server market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Edge Server market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Edge Server market.
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size of the global Edge Server market in 2027?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Edge Server market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Edge Server market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Edge Server market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Edge Server market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Edge Server market?
Table of Contents
1 Edge Server Market Overview
1.1 Edge Server Product Overview
1.2 Edge Server Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Blade
1.2.2 Rack
1.2.3 HCI
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Edge Server Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Edge Server Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Edge Server Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Edge Server Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Edge Server Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Edge Server Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Edge Server Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Edge Server Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Edge Server Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Edge Server Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Edge Server Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Edge Server Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Edge Server as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Edge Server Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Edge Server Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Edge Server by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Edge Server Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Edge Server Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Edge Server Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Edge Server by Application
4.1 Edge Server Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial Servers
4.1.2 Commercial Servers
4.2 Global Edge Server Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Edge Server Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Edge Server Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Edge Server Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Edge Server by Application
4.5.2 Europe Edge Server by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Server by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Edge Server by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Edge Server by Application 5 North America Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edge Server Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edge Server Business
10.1 HPE
10.1.1 HPE Corporation Information
10.1.2 HPE Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 HPE Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 HPE Edge Server Products Offered
10.1.5 HPE Recent Developments
10.2 Lenovo
10.2.1 Lenovo Corporation Information
10.2.2 Lenovo Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Lenovo Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 HPE Edge Server Products Offered
10.2.5 Lenovo Recent Developments
10.3 Dell
10.3.1 Dell Corporation Information
10.3.2 Dell Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Dell Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Dell Edge Server Products Offered
10.3.5 Dell Recent Developments
10.4 Cisco
10.4.1 Cisco Corporation Information
10.4.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Cisco Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Cisco Edge Server Products Offered
10.4.5 Cisco Recent Developments
10.5 Gigabyte Technology
10.5.1 Gigabyte Technology Corporation Information
10.5.2 Gigabyte Technology Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Gigabyte Technology Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Gigabyte Technology Edge Server Products Offered
10.5.5 Gigabyte Technology Recent Developments
10.6 Nokia
10.6.1 Nokia Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nokia Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Nokia Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Nokia Edge Server Products Offered
10.6.5 Nokia Recent Developments
10.7 OnLogic
10.7.1 OnLogic Corporation Information
10.7.2 OnLogic Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 OnLogic Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 OnLogic Edge Server Products Offered
10.7.5 OnLogic Recent Developments
10.8 Huawei
10.8.1 Huawei Corporation Information
10.8.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Huawei Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Huawei Edge Server Products Offered
10.8.5 Huawei Recent Developments
10.9 Fujitsu
10.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Fujitsu Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Fujitsu Edge Server Products Offered
10.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments
10.10 ADLINK
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Edge Server Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ADLINK Edge Server Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ADLINK Recent Developments
10.11 IBM
10.11.1 IBM Corporation Information
10.11.2 IBM Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 IBM Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 IBM Edge Server Products Offered
10.11.5 IBM Recent Developments
10.12 Inspur
10.12.1 Inspur Corporation Information
10.12.2 Inspur Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Inspur Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Inspur Edge Server Products Offered
10.12.5 Inspur Recent Developments
10.13 Advantech
10.13.1 Advantech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Advantech Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Advantech Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Advantech Edge Server Products Offered
10.13.5 Advantech Recent Developments
10.14 Atos
10.14.1 Atos Corporation Information
10.14.2 Atos Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Atos Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Atos Edge Server Products Offered
10.14.5 Atos Recent Developments
10.15 Sugon
10.15.1 Sugon Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sugon Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Sugon Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Sugon Edge Server Products Offered
10.15.5 Sugon Recent Developments
10.16 Trusme
10.16.1 Trusme Corporation Information
10.16.2 Trusme Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Trusme Edge Server Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Trusme Edge Server Products Offered
10.16.5 Trusme Recent Developments 11 Edge Server Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Edge Server Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Edge Server Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Edge Server Industry Trends
11.4.2 Edge Server Market Drivers
11.4.3 Edge Server Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
