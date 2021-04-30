Alkyd Resin Market Growth, Size, Analysis 2021, By Industry Share, Business Strategies, Emerging Demands, Growth Rate, Recent Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2023

The global alkyd resin market is estimated to value at USD 2,610 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3,257.7 million by 2023. Growing demand for alkyd resins in architectural coating along with wood furnishing is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for automotive refinishes are likely to augment the market growth owing to high insurance cost, replacement demand from household swapping their old vehicles, and rising expenditure in vehicle refinish. According to MRFR analysis, the report offers segmentation analysis based on type such as oil-based, modified, water reducible, and others. Furthermore, the oil-based alkyd resin is sub-segmented into short oil, medium oil, and long oil. Among all the alkyd resins types, oil-based dominated the global market in 2016 with a significant market shares of 41.8% at highest CAGR of 3.07%. The long oil is leading the alkyd resin sub-segment owing to high durability, gloss retention, and flexibility.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10043210

With superior performance of alkyd resins, they are used in numerous application such as building & construction, automotive, industrial, furniture, and others. Building & construction is a fastest growing segment and accounts for a market share of 36.0% by the end of 2016. Increasing expenditure on residential as well as non-residential activities across the globe is slated to drive the market growth. Nevertheless, shifting preference towards water-borne resin technology due to less VOC content are likely to provide a lucrative opportunity to market players.

FIGURE 1 Global Alkyd Resin Market, by End-Use Industry 2016 (%)

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global alkyd resin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is leading the global market by accounting for 36% market share and is projected to reach USD 1,213.5 million by 2023 owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Increasing sales of a passenger car in China, South Korea, Japan, and India are likely to propel the global alkyd resin market. Moreover, gaining importance of a digital color solution along with rehabilitation of old paint shops are expected to drive the product demand.

Europe is the second most promising region, which is accounted for the global market shares of 28% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~3.04% during the forecast period. Rising environment concern regarding VOC emission and high usage of cobalt-based driers has led to shifting trend towards waterborne alkyd resins. Moreover, huge automotive production base along with growing purchasing power of the consumer is projected to drive the regional market.

The Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region and it is estimated to grow at CAGR of ~3.44% during the assessment period, 2017-2023. Rising sales of luxurious cars in the Middle East & Africa are likely to boost the demand for automotive refinishes, which, in turn, drive the alkyd resin market.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10043210

Segmentation

The alkyd resin market is fragmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into oil-based, modified, water reducible, and others. Furthermore, types are sub-segmented into short oil, medium oil, and long oil. According to the end-use industry, the market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, industrial, furniture, and others. The building & construction industry is leading the global market followed by automotive industry.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global alkyd resin market are Polynt SpA, Nord Composites, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, D.S.V Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Macro Polymers, BASF SE, Spolchemie, DowDuPont Inc., DSM, Arkema SA, and Cytech Solvay Group.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

• North America

U.S.

Canada

• Europe

Germany

U.K

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

G.C.C.

North Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10043210

Key Findings

• Global alkyd resin market is projected to reach USD 3,257.7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.32%

• Asia Pacific emerged as the global leader in this market accounting for 36% share of the global market and is estimated to reach USD 1,213.5 million by 2023

• In 2016, China as an individual country accounted for the largest revenue of USD 586.3 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% over the forecast period

• U.S., China, India, Germany, and Mexico are key countries to be observed in the global alkyd resin market. Rising investments in the architectural coating and furniture segment are expected to drive the product demand

• With the development of waterborne latex resins, alkyd resin producers have gained significant importance in numerous industries such as building & construction, automotive, and furniture

Intended Audience

• Alkyd resin manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Alkyd resin manufacturers

• Production process industries

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

DC –Description

• Alkyd paint

• Plastic resin

• Long oil alkyd resin

• Alkyd Resin properties

• Alkyd oil

• Alkyd medium for oil painting

• Medium oil alkyd

• Paint resin manufacturers

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

—————————-Upcoming Research—————————

Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Share, Size, Insights 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 Research Report

Radiology Services Market

CAR T Cell Therapy Market

Cholic Acid Market

Tracheostomy Products Market

Perfusion Imaging Market

Healthcare IoT Security Market

Telehealth Market

X-Linked Hypophosphatemia Market

Medical Image Management Market

Medical Smart Textile Market

Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market

Facial Injectables Market

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

High-Performance Polyamide Market

Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Share 2021 | Report by Size, Growth, Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Alkyd Resin Market

Carbon Black Market

Smartphone Screen Protector Market

Fluoropolymers Market

Super Abrasives Market

China Cosmetics And Personal Care Ingredients Market

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market

Bioresorbable Polymers Size, share 2021 By Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business