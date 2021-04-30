Feminine Hygiene Market Size, Outlook 2021 | Industry Statistics, Emerging Technologies, Business Challenges, Covid-19 Outbreak, Explosive Factors of Revenue Expansion and Strategies 2024

The global feminine hygiene market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The global feminine hygiene market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 with a market value of USD 21.96 billion in 2018.

The global feminine hygiene market is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income of the middle class in emerging countries such as Brazil and China, and the emergence of low-cost feminine hygiene products. Additionally, growing awareness of female health and hygiene is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Procter & Gamble (P&G) has been conducting a program Parivartan across the schools in India to educate girls about mensuration cycle and the importance of maintaining hygiene. Furthermore, the increasing demand for products such as tampons and panty liners in developing countries is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Despite the drivers, the rising number of product recalls due to growing allergy cases among women is anticipated to hamper revenue growth of the global feminine hygiene market.Currently, the global feminine hygiene market is dominated by many players. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and product launches are some of the strategies undertaken by key players in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced its acquisition of This is L., a period care startup that manufactures organic pads and tampons.

Segmentation

The global feminine hygiene market has been segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region.The market, based on product type, has been segmented into sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and feminine hygiene wash. The sanitary napkins/pads segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share as they have a high adoption rate among women across all geographic regions. The tampons segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the increased awareness about benefits associated with tampons among the female population and growing adoption among the female athletes.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into supermarket and department stores, retail pharmacies, online retail stores, and others. Supermarkets and department stores segment are expected to hold the major share as a majority of women tend to purchase sanitary items along with household items.

The market, by region, has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The feminine hygiene market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European feminine hygiene market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The feminine hygiene market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The feminine hygiene market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Procter and Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Johnson & Johnson, Ontex International, Natracare LLC, and Kao Corporation are some of the key players in the global feminine hygiene market.

