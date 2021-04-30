Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering Market 2020 by Scope, Size, Share, Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Forecast to 2027.

The electronic power steering market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 26,704.59 million in 2019 to US$ 28,933.30 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The EPS market in APAC is sub segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The growth in individuals’ disposable income coupled with the rising economy has resulted in the surge in the sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the past few years. The region has become a manufacturing hub with the presence of a robust automotive industry. Government initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and Make in India propel the growth of this sector in APAC. Enhancing infrastructure, increasing domestic consumption, and low labor costs in Southeast Asian countries are the key factors attracting automotive companies to this region. Based on the pollutant emissions, electric vehicles perform exceptionally well compared to diesel vehicles especially in the light and heavy commercial vehicles.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

HYUNDAI MOBIS

JTEKT Corporation

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SHOWA CORPORATION

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

APAC Electronic Power Steering Market Segmentation

APAC Electronic Power Steering Market – By Type

Column Assisted Electronic Power Steering(C-EPS)

Pinion Assisted Electronic Power Steering (P-EPS)

Rack Assisted Power Steering System (R-EPS)

Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

APAC Electronic Power Steering Market – By Application

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

The research on the Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Electronic Power Steering market.

