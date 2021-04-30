Data Analysis in Qualitative Research Techniques Market Xcel Has Vast Experience in Providing Qualitative Data Analysis Services

Market Xcel adopted computer assisted web interviewing (CAWI) module to conduct the interviews. The web link was shared with the target respondents and they were requested to take part in the survey through self administered questionnaire. Post the survey, responses got uploaded in the server and data was analyzed. The survey was conducted pan India,representing all the 4 zones to get a geographic representation of the country as a whole.

To understand the perspective and the changing lifestyle due to Covid, we at MX conducted 3075 interviews across the four zones of the country. The survey was conducted pan India targeted at respondents above 18 years of age. The representation is the natural fall. However, there are substantial numbers in each cell to draw valid conclusions.

The country nor the system was much prepared for e-learning. Disrupted internet connection is a major issue faced during online classes, whereas lessons at home on digital platform is not fun at all

Could you please tell the online platform(s) on which he/she enrolled in? 32 percent of all interviewed had their wards enrolled in some course. In response to the pandemic and isolation measures, course providers are offering various learning content. Children have enrolled in many online courses where 36% of the children have enrolled in Udemy classes, 30% in Swayam classes followed by Coursera, edureka, etc.

Market Xcel for Qualitative Data Analysis Simple:- https://market-xcel.com/qualitative-data-analysis-research.html

Parents are not in a hurry to send their children to school or colleges, people have begun to adjust to this new normal. 80% of the parents are unwilling to send their children back to school immediately upon Re-opening. They will wait till the announcement from the Govt. or will see the situation post lockdown.

RESEARCH DESIGN

The survey was administered with 3500 audience along with in-depth intervention with 30 senior management executives representing different business verticals to get a holistic view on account of COVID-19 implications. Market Xcel adopted computer assisted web interviewing (CAWI) module to conduct the interviews. The web link was shared with the target respondents and they were requested to take part in the survey through self administered questionnaire. Post the survey, responses were uploaded in the server and data was analyzed. The survey covered 60 cities spread across all the 4 zones of the country to get a geographic representation of the country as a whole. In the Qualitative phase, executives across verticals were contacted telephonically to discuss the impact of lockdown on account of COVID-19 outbreak.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The current situation is adversely impacting peoples’ state of mind. People seem to be in state of utter confusion and helplessness as their minds are constantly dealing with fear and frustration. Feeling Helpless Feeling Confused Directionless Scared Lonely Anxious

has left the people feeling disconnected. Inability to socialize, uncertain future, financial crisis are causing anxiety and psychological inadequacy as people are unable to lead an accustomed life, termed as normal life. What are the changes you have experienced in and around yourself? People have been observant and appreciative of Nature on the Path to recovery with clear sky, Negligible Noise being predominant citations. Changes in the environment precedes and finds higher mentions than the changes experienced within the self. The urge to have more materialistic things for now has taken a back seat…only time will tell how permanent the said change is!

In this concerned atmosphere, Conventional way of entertainment is gaining prominence followed by online pursuits. People are re-visiting their old days times with old serials shows as the entertainment industry is also struggling to create new content at this hour of crisis. Interestingly- life is unhurried and people are getting involved in activities like cooking, household chores, indoor games – quality family time.

ACTIVITIES PER SEE

When it comes to virtual, people are resorting more to conversations in the form of video calls. There is a sense of rediscovering the family, in fact, rediscovering the self as well. Virtual platforms serving the emotional needs of being connected Connecting with kids and the spouse Rediscovering one’s talents Spending time with on OTT media

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com