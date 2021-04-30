Big Data Team at Market Xcel to Tap Into The Opportunities Presented by Big Data Analytics

We enable organizations to Adopt the correct approach to collect and connect with big data. Connect the dots among different data sets that exist in silos for patterns, correlation, insight generation, etc. Provide business solutions based on big data, implementable across all business verticals. Properly maintain and manage confidential big data.
Facilitate Predictive Modeling, Data Mining, Time Series, Decision Trees, Neural Networks, Text Mining, Get automated scheduled reports on daily, weekly and monthly basis
Big Data Team at MXL To tap into the opportunities presented by Big Data Analytics, we have instituted a specialized Big Data wing. The team consists of experienced data scientists and consultants who have vast experience in deciphering patterns stored within the Big Data by using smart analytics. Various techniques of data analysis that are employed to analyze and understand the data for predictive modelling are:-
Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd Report: https://www.market-xcel.com/covid-report/the-changing-spectacle-of-diwali.pdf
Qualitative recruitment of studies coupled with moderation is undertaken through our in-house experienced pool of resources through various methods. The offerings are spread across the following : –
- Focus Groups
- Mini-Groups
- In-depth Interviews (F2F and Telephonic)
- Observation Techniques
- Bulletin Board Groups
- On-line Groups
- Paired Interviews & Triads
- Ethnographies
- Moderation (In house & Senior consultants)
- Multilingual Moderators
- Simultaneous translators
- Audio Videotaping / viewing/streaming
Our recruitments quality norms are well established which ensure screening of repeat respondents thereby leading to effective outcomes for our clients.
Education& Social Research
Studies conducted on: Market sizing, course content evaluation, evaluating service parameters, communication testing, barrier analysis – understanding cultural mindsets, assumptions and processes,etc.
BFSI
Studies conducted on: Communication testing, product feasibility research, service evaluation at various touch points, satisfaction research, usage and attitude,etc.
Real Estate & Property
Studies conducted on: Feasibility research, demand-supply measurement, demand for green housing, product off-take, city profiling, product mix,etc.
Social Rural
Studies conducted on: Situational Analysis, Needs Assessment, Program Impact Evaluation, Baseline, Midline, Endline Studies, Rapid Assessment, Perceptual mapping, Services or Target Segment Mapping Studies, etc.
Contact US
Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd
16, LGF, Sant Nagar,
New Delhi – 110065, India
Tel: +91 11 42343500
Company: [email protected]
Company Teams: [email protected]
website: www.market-xcel.com