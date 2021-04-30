Global Composite Panel Market Growth 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Composite Panel market will register a 0.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 79030 million by 2025, from $ 76750 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Composite Panel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Composite Panel market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Composite Panel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Composite Panel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Composite Panel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Metal composite panel

Wood composite panel

Color coated steel composite panel

Rock wool composite panel

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Applications

Building

Furniture

Industrial Equipment

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alucobond

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

Reynobond

Alubond

Jyi Shyang Industrial

Alpolic

Sistem Metal

Alucoil

Almaxco

Alstrong

Norbord

Duratex SA

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

Egger

Louisiana-Pacific

Sonae Industria

Weyerhaeuser

Arauco

Swiss Krono Group

Pfleiderer

Seven Group

Jiangxi Hongtai

Yaret

Dongwha

JiXiang Group

Swedspan

Likeair

MASISA

Kastamonu Entegre

Finsa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Composite Panel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Composite Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Composite Panel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Composite Panel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Composite Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Composite Panel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Composite Panel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Composite Panel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Metal composite panel

2.2.2 Wood composite panel

2.2.3 Color coated steel composite panel

2.2.4 Rock wool composite panel

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Composite Panel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Composite Panel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Composite Panel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Composite Panel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Composite Panel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Applications

2.4.2 Building

2.4.3 Furniture

2.4.4 Industrial Equipment

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Composite Panel Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Composite Panel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Composite Panel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Composite Panel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Composite Panel by Company

3.1 Global Composite Panel Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Composite Panel Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Composite Panel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Composite Panel Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Composite Panel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Composite Panel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Composite Panel Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Composite Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Composite Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Composite Panel Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Composite Panel by Regions

4.1 Composite Panel by Regions

4.2 Americas Composite Panel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Composite Panel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Composite Panel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Composite Panel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Composite Panel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Composite Panel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Composite Panel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Composite Panel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Composite Panel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….continued

