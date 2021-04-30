Global Heat Transfer Film Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Heat Transfer Film market will register a 7.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5078.7 million by 2025, from $ 3792.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heat Transfer Film business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heat Transfer Film market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Heat Transfer Film, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Heat Transfer Film market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Heat Transfer Film companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Heat Transfer Vinyl

Heat Transfer Plastic Film

Heat Transfer Paper

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Textile Industry

Construction Industry

Furniture/Wooden Industry

Consumer Goods Packaging

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stahls’ Inc

Hanse Corporation

Armor Group

Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited

Chemica

Hexis Corporation

Avery Dennison Corp

Poli-Tape Group

Siser Srl

ITL Group (Apparel Label International)

Decoral System

RTape Corp

MINSEO Co

Advanced Display Materials

SEF Textile

Liyang

FOREVER GmbH

Unimark Heat Transfer Co

Cumption

Xuetai

Dongtian

Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Heat Transfer Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Heat Transfer Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Heat Transfer Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Heat Transfer Film with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Heat Transfer Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Stahls’ Inc

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.1.3 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Stahls’ Inc Latest Developments

12.2 Hanse Corporation

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.2.3 Hanse Corporation Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hanse Corporation Latest Developments

12.3 Armor Group

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.3.3 Armor Group Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Armor Group Latest Developments

12.4 Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.4.3 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Latest Developments

12.5 Innovia Films Limited

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.5.3 Innovia Films Limited Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Innovia Films Limited Latest Developments

12.6 Chemica

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.6.3 Chemica Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Chemica Latest Developments

12.7 Hexis Corporation

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.7.3 Hexis Corporation Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Hexis Corporation Latest Developments

12.8 Avery Dennison Corp

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.8.3 Avery Dennison Corp Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Avery Dennison Corp Latest Developments

12.9 Poli-Tape Group

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.9.3 Poli-Tape Group Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Poli-Tape Group Latest Developments

12.10 Siser Srl

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.10.3 Siser Srl Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Siser Srl Latest Developments

12.11 ITL Group (Apparel Label International)

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.11.3 ITL Group (Apparel Label International) Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 ITL Group (Apparel Label International) Latest Developments

12.12 Decoral System

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.12.3 Decoral System Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Decoral System Latest Developments

12.13 RTape Corp

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.13.3 RTape Corp Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 RTape Corp Latest Developments

12.14 MINSEO Co

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.14.3 MINSEO Co Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 MINSEO Co Latest Developments

12.15 Advanced Display Materials

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.15.3 Advanced Display Materials Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Advanced Display Materials Latest Developments

12.16 SEF Textile

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.16.3 SEF Textile Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 SEF Textile Latest Developments

12.17 Liyang

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.17.3 Liyang Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Liyang Latest Developments

12.18 FOREVER GmbH

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.18.3 FOREVER GmbH Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 FOREVER GmbH Latest Developments

12.19 Unimark Heat Transfer Co

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.19.3 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Latest Developments

12.20 Cumption

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.20.3 Cumption Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Cumption Latest Developments

12.21 Xuetai

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.21.3 Xuetai Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Xuetai Latest Developments

12.22 Dongtian

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.22.3 Dongtian Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Dongtian Latest Developments

12.23 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

12.23.3 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

