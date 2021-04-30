Global Kids Bicycle Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Kids Bicycle market will register a 1.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3702.6 million by 2025, from $ 3436.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Kids Bicycle business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Kids Bicycle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Kids Bicycle, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Kids Bicycle market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Kids Bicycle companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Below 14 inch
14-18 inch
Above 18 inch
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Transportation Tools
Recreation
Physical Training
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Accell
Goodbaby
Giant
Trek
Hero Cycles
Dorel Industries
RoyalBaby
TI Cycles
Happy dino
ByK Bikes
Xidesheng Bicycle
Tianjin Fushida
Avon Cycles
Phoenix
Atlas
FOREVER
Specialized
Merida
Flying Pigeon
Cannondale
Scott Sports
Gazelle
Cube
KHS
DAHON
Laux (Tianjin)
Trinity
Samchuly Bicycle
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Kids Bicycle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Kids Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Kids Bicycle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Kids Bicycle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Kids Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Kids Bicycle Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Kids Bicycle Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Kids Bicycle Segment by Type
2.2.1 Below 14 inch
2.2.2 14-18 inch
2.2.3 Above 18 inch
2.3 Kids Bicycle Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Kids Bicycle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Kids Bicycle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Kids Bicycle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….continued
