Global Formaldehyde Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Formaldehyde market will register a 2.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 85850 million by 2025, from $ 79080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Formaldehyde business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Formaldehyde market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Formaldehyde, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Formaldehyde market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Formaldehyde companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Silver-catalytic Oxidation

Iron-molybdenum Cofactor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Polyformaldehyde

Pentaerythritol

MDI

1,4-Butanediol

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dynea

Kaiyue Group

Ercros

Perstorp

Hexion

BASF

Synthite

Celanese

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Sadepan Chimica

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Formaldehyde consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Formaldehyde market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Formaldehyde manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Formaldehyde with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Formaldehyde submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Formaldehyde Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Formaldehyde Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Formaldehyde Segment by Type

2.2.1 Silver-catalytic Oxidation

2.2.2 Iron-molybdenum Cofactor

2.3 Formaldehyde Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Formaldehyde Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Formaldehyde Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Formaldehyde Segment by Application

2.4.1 Polyformaldehyde

2.4.2 Pentaerythritol

2.4.3 MDI

2.4.4 1,4-Butanediol

2.5 Formaldehyde Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Formaldehyde Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Formaldehyde Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Formaldehyde by Company

3.1 Global Formaldehyde Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Formaldehyde Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Formaldehyde Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Formaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Formaldehyde Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Formaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Formaldehyde Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Formaldehyde Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Formaldehyde by Regions

4.1 Formaldehyde by Regions

4.2 Americas Formaldehyde Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Formaldehyde Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Formaldehyde Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Formaldehyde Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Formaldehyde Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Formaldehyde Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Formaldehyde Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Formaldehyde Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Formaldehyde Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Formaldehyde Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Formaldehyde Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Formaldehyde by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Formaldehyde Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Formaldehyde Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Formaldehyde Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Formaldehyde Distributors

10.3 Formaldehyde Customer

11 Global Formaldehyde Market Forecast

11.1 Global Formaldehyde Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Formaldehyde Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Formaldehyde Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Formaldehyde Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Formaldehyde Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Formaldehyde Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Dynea

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.1.3 Dynea Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Dynea Latest Developments

12.2 Kaiyue Group

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.2.3 Kaiyue Group Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Kaiyue Group Latest Developments

12.3 Ercros

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.3.3 Ercros Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Ercros Latest Developments

12.4 Perstorp

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.4.3 Perstorp Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Perstorp Latest Developments

12.5 Hexion

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.5.3 Hexion Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hexion Latest Developments

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.6.3 BASF Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 BASF Latest Developments

12.7 Synthite

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.7.3 Synthite Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Synthite Latest Developments

12.8 Celanese

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.8.3 Celanese Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Celanese Latest Developments

12.9 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.9.3 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Latest Developments

12.10 Sadepan Chimica

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Formaldehyde Product Offered

12.10.3 Sadepan Chimica Formaldehyde Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Sadepan Chimica Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Formaldehyde Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Silver-catalytic Oxidation

Table 5. Major Players of Iron-molybdenum Cofactor

Table 6. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 7. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Formaldehyde Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 9. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 10. Global Formaldehyde Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Formaldehyde Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Formaldehyde Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Formaldehyde Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K MT)

Table 17. Global Formaldehyde Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 18. Global Formaldehyde Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 19. Global Formaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 20. Global Formaldehyde Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 21. Global Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 22. Players Formaldehyde Products Offered

Table 23. Formaldehyde Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 24. Global Formaldehyde Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K MT)

Table 25. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 26. Global Formaldehyde Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 27. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 28. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 29. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 30. Americas Formaldehyde Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. Americas Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 32. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 33. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 34. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 35. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 36. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 37. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 38. APAC Formaldehyde Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. APAC Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 40. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 41. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 42. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 43. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 44. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 45. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 46. Europe Formaldehyde Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 47. Europe Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 48. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 49. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 50. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 51. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 52. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 53. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 54. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 55. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 56. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 57. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 58. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K MT)

Table 59. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 60. Formaldehyde Distributors List

Table 61. Formaldehyde Customer List

Table 62. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (K MT)

Table 63. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Forecast by Regions

Table 64. Global Formaldehyde Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 65. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 66. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K MT)

Table 67. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 68. Global Formaldehyde Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 69. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 70. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (K MT)

Table 71. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 72. Global Formaldehyde Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 73. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 74. Dynea Product Offered

Table 75. Dynea Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 76. Dynea Main Business

Table 77. Dynea Latest Developments

Table 78. Dynea Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 79. Kaiyue Group Product Offered

Table 80. Kaiyue Group Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 81. Kaiyue Group Main Business

Table 82. Kaiyue Group Latest Developments

Table 83. Kaiyue Group Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 84. Ercros Product Offered

Table 85. Ercros Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 86. Ercros Main Business

Table 87. Ercros Latest Developments

Table 88. Ercros Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 89. Perstorp Product Offered

Table 90. Perstorp Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 91. Perstorp Main Business

Table 92. Perstorp Latest Developments

Table 93. Perstorp Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 94. Hexion Product Offered

Table 95. Hexion Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 96. Hexion Main Business

Table 97. Hexion Latest Developments

Table 98. Hexion Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 99. BASF Product Offered

Table 100. BASF Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 101. BASF Main Business

Table 102. BASF Latest Developments

Table 103. BASF Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 104. Synthite Product Offered

Table 105. Synthite Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 106. Synthite Main Business

Table 107. Synthite Latest Developments

Table 108. Synthite Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 109. Celanese Product Offered

Table 110. Celanese Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 111. Celanese Main Business

Table 112. Celanese Latest Developments

Table 113. Celanese Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 114. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Product Offered

Table 115. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 116. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Main Business

Table 117. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Latest Developments

Table 118. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 119. Sadepan Chimica Product Offered

Table 120. Sadepan Chimica Formaldehyde Sales (K MT), Revenue ($ Million), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 121. Sadepan Chimica Main Business

Table 122. Sadepan Chimica Latest Developments

Table 123. Sadepan Chimica Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Formaldehyde Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Picture of Formaldehyde

Figure 2. Formaldehyde Report Years Considered

Figure 3. Market Research Methodology

Figure 4. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (K MT)

Figure 5. Global Formaldehyde Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 6. Product Picture of Silver-catalytic Oxidation

Figure 7. Product Picture of Iron-molybdenum Cofactor

Figure 8. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 9. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 10. Formaldehyde Consumed in Polyformaldehyde

Figure 11. Global Formaldehyde Market: Polyformaldehyde (2015-2020) (K MT)

Figure 12. Global Formaldehyde Market: Polyformaldehyde (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 13. Formaldehyde Consumed in Pentaerythritol

Figure 14. Global Formaldehyde Market: Pentaerythritol (2015-2020) (K MT)

Figure 15. Global Formaldehyde Market: Pentaerythritol (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 16. Formaldehyde Consumed in MDI

Figure 17. Global Formaldehyde Market: MDI (2015-2020) (K MT)

Figure 18. Global Formaldehyde Market: MDI (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 19. Formaldehyde Consumed in 1,4-Butanediol

Figure 20. Global Formaldehyde Market: 1,4-Butanediol (2015-2020) (K MT)

Figure 21. Global Formaldehyde Market: 1,4-Butanediol (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 22. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 23. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 24. Global Formaldehyde Sales Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 25. Global Formaldehyde Sales Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 26. Global Formaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 27. Global Formaldehyde Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 28. Global Formaldehyde Sale Price by Company in 2019

Figure 29. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 30. Global Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 31. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 32. Americas Formaldehyde Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 33. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 34. APAC Formaldehyde Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 35. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 36. Europe Formaldehyde Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 37. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 38. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 39. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 40. Americas Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 41. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 42. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 43. United States Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 44. United States Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 45. Canada Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 46. Canada Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 47. Mexico Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 48. Mexico Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 49. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 50. APAC Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 51. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 52. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 53. China Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 54. China Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. Japan Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 56. Japan Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 57. Korea Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 58. Korea Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. Southeast Asia Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 60. Southeast Asia Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 61. India Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 62. India Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Australia Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 64. Australia Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 66. Europe Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 67. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 68. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 69. Germany Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 70. Germany Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. France Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 72. France Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. UK Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 74. UK Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 75. Italy Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 76. Italy Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 77. Russia Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 78. Russia Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 80. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 81. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 82. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 83. Egypt Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 84. Egypt Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 85. South Africa Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 86. South Africa Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 87. Israel Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 88. Israel Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 89. Turkey Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 90. Turkey Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 91. GCC Countries Formaldehyde Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K MT)

Figure 92. GCC Countries Formaldehyde Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 93. Global Formaldehyde Consumption Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) (K MT)

Figure 94. Global Formaldehyde Value Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 95. Americas Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 96. Americas Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 97. APAC Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 98. APAC Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 99. Europe Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 100. Europe Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 101. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 102. Middle East & Africa Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 103. United States Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 104. United States Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 105. Canada Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 106. Canada Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 107. Mexico Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 108. Mexico Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 109. Brazil Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 110. Brazil Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 111. China Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 112. China Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 113. Japan Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 114. Japan Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 115. Korea Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 116. Korea Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 117. Southeast Asia Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 118. Southeast Asia Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 119. India Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 120. India Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 121. Australia Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 122. Australia Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 123. Germany Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 124. Germany Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 125. France Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 126. France Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 127. UK Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 128. UK Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 129. Italy Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 130. Italy Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 131. Russia Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 132. Russia Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 133. Spain Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 134. Spain Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 135. Egypt Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 136. Egypt Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 137. South Africa Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 138. South Africa Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 139. Israel Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 140. Israel Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 141. Turkey Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 142. Turkey Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 143. GCC Countries Formaldehyde Consumption 2021-2025 (K MT)

Figure 144. GCC Countries Formaldehyde Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 145. Dynea Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 146. Kaiyue Group Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 147. Ercros Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 148. Perstorp Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 149. Hexion Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 150. BASF Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 151. Synthite Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 152. Celanese Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 153. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

Figure 154. Sadepan Chimica Formaldehyde Market Share (2018-2020)

