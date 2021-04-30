Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Growth 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market will register a 25.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 12300 million by 2025, from $ 4973.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Parabolic Trough Systems

Power Tower Systems

Dish/Engine Systems

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BrightSource Energy

ACWA

Abengoa

Acciona

ESolar

Orano

Novatec

SolarReserve

Shams Power

Wilson Solarpower

SUPCON

SENER

Sunhome

Thai Solar Energy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Parabolic Trough Systems

2.2.2 Power Tower Systems

2.2.3 Dish/Engine Systems

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Generate Electricity

2.4.2 Industrial Heating

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) by Company

3.1 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) by Regions

4.1 Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) by Regions

4.2 Americas Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….continued

