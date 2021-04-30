Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market will register a 7.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6179.1 million by 2025, from $ 4579 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Risers

Flowlines

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Onshore

Offshore

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Technip

Aerosun Corporation

GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream)

Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems)

Airborne Oil & Gas

National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles)

Polyflow, LLC

SoluForce (Pipelife)

Prysmian

H.A.T-FLEX

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

Contitech AG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Segment by Type

2.2.1 Risers

2.2.2 Flowlines

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Segment by Application

2.4.1 Onshore

2.4.2 Offshore

2.5 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas by Company

3.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas by Regions

4.1 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas by Regions

4.2 Americas Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Distributors

10.3 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Customer

11 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market Forecast

11.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Technip

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.1.3 Technip Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Technip Latest Developments

12.2 Aerosun Corporation

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.2.3 Aerosun Corporation Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Aerosun Corporation Latest Developments

12.3 GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream)

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.3.3 GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream) Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream) Latest Developments

12.4 Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems)

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.4.3 Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems) Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems) Latest Developments

12.5 Airborne Oil & Gas

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.5.3 Airborne Oil & Gas Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Airborne Oil & Gas Latest Developments

12.6 National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles)

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.6.3 National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles) Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles) Latest Developments

12.7 Polyflow, LLC

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.7.3 Polyflow, LLC Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Polyflow, LLC Latest Developments

12.8 SoluForce (Pipelife)

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.8.3 SoluForce (Pipelife) Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 SoluForce (Pipelife) Latest Developments

12.9 Prysmian

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.9.3 Prysmian Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Prysmian Latest Developments

12.10 H.A.T-FLEX

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.10.3 H.A.T-FLEX Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 H.A.T-FLEX Latest Developments

12.11 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.11.3 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe Latest Developments

12.12 Contitech AG

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Product Offered

12.12.3 Contitech AG Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Contitech AG Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

