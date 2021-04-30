Global COVID-19 World Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The network traffic patterns have dramatically changed in the past decade from transaction-oriented applications to bandwidth-intensive applications, supporting ERPs, video, voice and unstructured data. The new advent of virtualization, cloud-computing, and big-data has augmented the demand for highly efficient and secure corporate networks. The biggest challenge for enterprises today is to combat the tough competitive environments, while enhancing their productivity. Enterprises are now emphasizing on ensuring security and quickly responding to the changing business needs; thereby optimizing and securing the flow of data, to all users, on all networks, while also helping in sustainable competitive advantage.The Application Delivery Network technology deals with the demand for greater application mobility and security in a distributed enterprise. ADN helps in classifying and prioritizing applications, content, and user access in real-time. It helps in acceleration of internal, external, and real-time applications across distributed enterprises. The technology also helps in securing information from malicious applications and content, while delivering fast, secure, and available applications across the enterprise, while controlling the rising network management costs. Application Performance Monitoring (APM), WAN optimization, and secure web gateway technologies are combined together by ADN to give a complete visibility and control over user and application performance. Due to this, critical applications and information can be delivered for business needs.GIR expects an increasing adoption of ADN solutions, as major vendors are rigorously working towards building cost-effective solutions, in an effort to reduce the overall cost incurred by end-users. The total market is expected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2016 to $8.25 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2016 to 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Application Delivery Networks (AND) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Application Delivery Networks (AND) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Application delivery controllers (ADC)

WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)

Application Security Equipments

Application Gateways

By End-User / Application

High-tech

Education

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail

Others

By Company

F5 Networks

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Radware

Array Networks

Aryaka Networks

A10 Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Brocade

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Juniper Networks

Oracle Corporation

Riverbed Technology

Verizon

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

….continued

