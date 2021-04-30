Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Extruded Polystyrene Boards business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Extruded Polystyrene Boards market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Extruded Polystyrene Boards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

White EPS

Grey EPS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Building & Construction

Packaging

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DowDuPont

Sunde

Owens Corning

Ursa

Ineos Styrencis

BASF

Polimeri

Sunpor

Styrochem

Synthos

Monotez

Jackon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Extruded Polystyrene Boards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Extruded Polystyrene Boards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Extruded Polystyrene Boards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Extruded Polystyrene Boards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Segment by Type

2.2.1 White EPS

2.2.2 Grey EPS

2.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Segment by Application

2.4.1 Building & Construction

2.4.2 Packaging

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Company

..…continued.

