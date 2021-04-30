Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Quartz Surface
Quartz Tile
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Kitchen Countertops
Facades
Flooring
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
COSENTINO
Santa Margherita
Caesarstone
Compac
Vicostone
Hanwha L&C
LG Hausys
Wilsonart
Cambria
DowDuPont
Zhongxun
Bitto(Dongguan)
Sinostone
Quartz Master
Samsung Radianz
Quarella
UVIISTONE
Technistone
SEIEFFE
OVERLAND
Falat Sang Asia Co.
Belenco Quartz Surfaces
Baoliya
Blue Sea Quartz
Qianyun
Ordan
Prestige Group
Meyate
Polystone
Gelandi
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Quartz Surface
2.2.2 Quartz Tile
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Kitchen Countertops
2.4.2 Facades
2.4.3 Flooring
2.5 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
..…continued.
