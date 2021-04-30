Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

COSENTINO

Santa Margherita

Caesarstone

Compac

Vicostone

Hanwha L&C

LG Hausys

Wilsonart

Cambria

DowDuPont

Zhongxun

Bitto(Dongguan)

Sinostone

Quartz Master

Samsung Radianz

Quarella

UVIISTONE

Technistone

SEIEFFE

OVERLAND

Falat Sang Asia Co.

Belenco Quartz Surfaces

Baoliya

Blue Sea Quartz

Qianyun

Ordan

Prestige Group

Meyate

Polystone

Gelandi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Quartz Surface

2.2.2 Quartz Tile

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Kitchen Countertops

2.4.2 Facades

2.4.3 Flooring

2.5 Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

